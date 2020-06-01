The curse of Buharism, iPhone superiority complex | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

1.

Nobody proudly says “I am a Buharist” anymore because it’s just like saying I am a very big fool. *True or false? — Mubailu Atiku Abubakar Support Group (@MubailuG) June 1, 2020

2.

Girls will argue with you for 30 minutes straight & then be like “I’m not even gonna argue with you”.😂 — Em K ❤️☺️ (@don__barclay) June 1, 2020

3.

They brought a new waste bin into an area, a woman brought a waste to be disposed, she said the waste bin is too clean, so she didn’t drop the waste inside but beside the bin. WTF is wrong with Nigerians? Poverty has really eaten deep that a bin is too clean to be a bin. — Baller G.. 🇳🇬🔌⚓ (@spunkynigga) June 1, 2020

4.

The doctor ask me in front of my parents when last did you have sex and I turned to my mum and asked what food is that, am I wrong? — Dhaboy😎 (@crownedstefan) June 1, 2020

5.

If Okada man for Lagos no call you fine boy or fine girl.. Just forget inner beauty, You worwor 😂 😂 — AJIBOLA 💧 (@jibbyford_) June 1, 2020

6.

*Iphone users when they realize we have forgotten that they are iPhone users. “imessage games anyone? ” — Ebuka Means Great™ (@EbukaMeansGreat) June 1, 2020

7.

Nigerians are in a toxic relationship with DSTV. — YH (@Yemihazan) June 1, 2020

8.