The F-art-shion project returns to Ibadan with Independence F-art-shion Show themed FabFunFair

The F-art-shion project is delighted to announce its return to Ibadan with the 2019 edition of the Independence F-art-shion Show themed FabFunFair.

IFS2019 kicks off on the 11th of October with a tour of the only suspended lake in Africa, the Ado-awaye lake located in Odo- awaye Oyo state.

Day 2 – October 12th begins with the Fashion and Beauty Business class with Femi Darabidan – founder of The Business Plan Hub, Oyenike Adeleke – Founder of Ibadan Entrepreneurs Network and Oja , Tolu Oluwo -Entrepreneur and Socialite and Akinbowale Adeniyi Raphael – Social media expert and co-founder, Ibadan Social Media Festival as facilitators. The sessions will be moderated by Sumbo Yusuf of Inspiration FM Ibadan and Tunde Onadeko of Space FM.

Venue –  The Arena, Aje House Dugbe Ibadan and would be hosted by Radio Duchess Mariam ‘Mspyce’ Gbadebo.

Fashion and beauty lovers are in for a funday and a shopping spree as there would be discounts on all items, music and dance competition as well as runway show.

The IFS2019 is powered by The Trillionbucks Company and is supported by Oyo State Tourism Board, YNaija, The Arena, Pettycash.ng, Ibadan Entrepreneurs Network, Oja, The Simply lovely company, Keyo, Lammy concept, Inspirar Photography, Nollygroove, Lorlah’s Cakezone, Nivous media, Trog logistic, Beeblack photography, OloriSupergal, Vozempire, Whatsup Ibadan, Connect Ibadan and Toke Travels.

 

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor October 5, 2019

Accelerate TV, Film One to release Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s ‘Farming’ in West Africa

Accelerate TV, in its promise to entertain and empower audiences through thought-provoking, captivating content and insightful African stories, is set ...

Sponsor October 5, 2019

October just got cooler! Save the date for the Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental Night

Get ready for another Maverick experience, Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental Night is back on Oct 18th The world’s most awarded single ...

Sponsor October 3, 2019

How Peak 456 is using technology to drive learning for both parents and children

This summer, Peak 456 Growing Up Milk is committed to make learning for growing up children and their parents, more ...

Sponsor October 2, 2019

Calling all Fashion Entrepreneurs: Apply for a free stall at the GTBank Fashion Weekend

If you are running an exciting fashion or beauty business in Nigeria, then the opportunity to participate in Africa’s biggest ...

Sponsor September 30, 2019

Frank Donga, Lasisi Elenu, Ayoola Ayolola, Enado Odigie, Omotunde Adebowale and more spotted at the Three Thieves Movie Premiere

It was a night of fun and laughter as Trino Motion Pictures hosted guests, celebrities and influencers at the movie ...

Sponsor September 27, 2019

Tech4Dev selected as the only Nigerian Organization to present at the 5th annual UN Solutions Summit in New York

Tech4dev, with its solution Women Techsters has been selected for the 5th UN Solutions Summit in New York. The UN ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail