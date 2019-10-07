The F-art-shion project returns to Ibadan with Independence F-art-shion Show themed FabFunFair

The F-art-shion project is delighted to announce its return to Ibadan with the 2019 edition of the Independence F-art-shion Show themed FabFunFair.

IFS2019 kicks off on the 11th of October with a tour of the only suspended lake in Africa, the Ado-awaye lake located in Odo- awaye Oyo state.

Day 2 – October 12th begins with the Fashion and Beauty Business class with Femi Darabidan – founder of The Business Plan Hub, Oyenike Adeleke – Founder of Ibadan Entrepreneurs Network and Oja , Tolu Oluwo -Entrepreneur and Socialite and Akinbowale Adeniyi Raphael – Social media expert and co-founder, Ibadan Social Media Festival as facilitators. The sessions will be moderated by Sumbo Yusuf of Inspiration FM Ibadan and Tunde Onadeko of Space FM.

Venue – The Arena, Aje House Dugbe Ibadan and would be hosted by Radio Duchess Mariam ‘Mspyce’ Gbadebo.

Fashion and beauty lovers are in for a funday and a shopping spree as there would be discounts on all items, music and dance competition as well as runway show.

The IFS2019 is powered by The Trillionbucks Company and is supported by Oyo State Tourism Board, YNaija, The Arena, Pettycash.ng, Ibadan Entrepreneurs Network, Oja, The Simply lovely company, Keyo, Lammy concept, Inspirar Photography, Nollygroove, Lorlah’s Cakezone, Nivous media, Trog logistic, Beeblack photography, OloriSupergal, Vozempire, Whatsup Ibadan, Connect Ibadan and Toke Travels.