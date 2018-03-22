Black Panther is now the most tweeted about movie of all time! Wakanda forever! With over 35 million tweets about the Marvel blockbuster, Black Panther has destroyed the social media competition. Twitter officially made the announcement on Tuesday, making the film most tweeted about movie ever. It was all revealed on Tuesday that the most retweeted post about the film is Kendrick Lamar’s tweet about the movie’s soundtrack.

The characters from the movie that have been tweeted about the most have been Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), and Shuri (Letitia Wright). Since the release of the film – which also stars Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira – in February, it has earned over $1 billion at the box office worldwide. In early March, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased possible Blank Panther spinoffs.

Ryan Coogler’s box office smash pushes ahead of the previous record-holder Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The most recent Star Wars installment The Last Jedi ranks third.