Entertainment Roundup: Kanye West in legal battle over brand name ‘Yeezy’ | More stories

DJ Cuppy confirms relationship with Davido’s manager

DJ Cuppy has finally made her relationship with Davido’s manager, Asa Asika public, after a tweet confirming they are dating.

Asa Asika took to his Twitter page to announce his clients’ endorsement deal. “Both my clients have Pepsi deals now! DJ Obi x Davido! @PlugNG way!” he wrote.

However, DJ Cuppy quickly responded to the tweet, “AND your girlfriend! “ she added.

Jay Z and Beyonce hit the streets of Jamaica on a bike

Days after announcing their On the Run II tour, Beyoncé and Jay-Z hit the streets of Kingston, Jamaica on Tuesday.

Twitter user @Sxlxir_ and photographers spotted the power couple being filmed while they rode on the back of a motorcycle through the Trenchtown area of Kingston.

The superstars are in the Caribbean island nation to shoot content for their upcoming joint venture.

An eyewitness tells E! News that at one point Bey was waving and blowing kisses to her fans.

Kanye West in legal battle over brand name ‘Yeezy’

Kanye West’s company is currently in a battle over the right of ownership of the name “Yeezy”.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Kanye’s company was outmaneuvered by a Chinese company that filed trademark paperwork in an effort to stake its claim to the popular Yeezy brand name.

Kanye’s company has owned the name Yeezy for footwear since 2013, but abandoned the trademark for other clothing items besides shoes in 2017.

The Chinese company listed as Fujian Baby Network Technology Co. seized the opportunity by immediately filing trademark paperwork for the term “Yeezy Boost” for its clothing products.