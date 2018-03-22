[The Activism Blog] #Dapchigirls: Amnesty International accuse nigerian security forces of complicity

The last has not been heard about the unfortunate abduction of 110 girls at federal government girls college Dapchi Yobe state as the Federal government is not giving the necessary updates to Nigerians about its efforts in securing the release. However global human right watchdog Amnesty International has accused the Nigerian security forces especially the military of complicity in the unfortunate abduction of these hapless girls.

According to a report released by Amnesty International on tuesday March 20, 2018 which is the first official report on the incidence by the group, it states that the security agencies had a full intelligence report as it relates to the attack as they were informed that the Boko-Haram terrorists were advancing towards Dapchi from the nearby town of Geidam which should have prepared the military for a possible atttack, but they never acted on the intelligence. As expected the Military has responded to Amnesty International report as they described it as untrue and insinuated that the group doesn’t meant well for the Nigerian Army.

However as much as Amnesty International might not be entirely correct in its report, it is instructive to note that the Nigerian military sure has a case to answer as relating to this abduction. According to news report, as at the time the abduction took place there was no military presence at the school, in response to that, the military claimed to have handed over the security of the school to the Nigerian Police.

In a rather sad twist of events, the Police denied which simply means the army left their job undone and created an ideal environment for the terrorists to operate. What happened at Dapchi was a replica of the Chibok tragedy, as at the time the Chibok girls were abducted, officers of the Nigerian military were not available in the school. Less than four years after, the tragedy has repeated itself.

Amnesty International report has further helped to chronicle the fact that the military is not living up to its responsibility in the North East, with billions of dollars already spent by this administration on security in the North East alone, the abduction has made a mess of it all.

Amnesty International meant well for Nigerian Army, they will only be on the side of the army when they are doing the right thing.