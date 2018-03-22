[The Injustice Blog] The DSS is returning Nigeria to its dark past

The Department of State Services (DSS) is in the news once again for the wrong reasons and its evident the agency is now more of an official abduction and assassination agency. In recent times, it has being the practice of the secret police to arrest Nigerians and keep them incommunicado until they die while the whereabouts of other unfortunate victims are unknown.

Despite the fact that Nigeria is a signatory to the United Nation’s human rights charter, the paramilitary organization has maintained a high level of human right abuse that has always gone unnoticed in the country, it is a higher form of abuse agency compared to SARS, in fact it’s high time Nigerians call for the unbundling of the agency.

The paramilitary organization has involved itself in a lot of human right abuses that have been swept under the carpet, however it is high time Nigerians rise in unison to condemn these atrocities being perpetrated by the DSS. On the midnight of 6th March 2018 the DSS stormed the residence of one Moshood, a staff of the Lagos ports at Aguda Surulere around 1.30am. In a gestapo style, they climbed the fence into the compound and nearly broke the door with an axe before it was finally opened, they entered the house, whisked the man away and that was it.

No arrest warrant was displayed neither was their a display of ID card, the DSS inscription on their uniform was what called the attention of the wife to the fact that they were DSS officers. However since March 6,2018 till date, the whereabouts of Moshood remains a mystery.

The DSS has failed to give an accurate account of his location to his family, the lawyer to the family Femi Falana SAN has also met a brick wall in securing the release of his client as the DSS has failed to cooperate with the legal luminary. The arrest and detention is uncalled for, unjustifiable and its against humans right practices.

The DSS is advised to make the whereabouts of Mr Moshood known to his family, if he has committed an offence, let him be charged to court. Keeping him incommunicado is a reincarnation of Nigeria’s dark era under the military junta which should not be found in a democratic dispensation.