The future of HR takes centre-stage as HRTECH West Africa holds this November

The largest gathering of HR and IT professionals in West Africa holds on the 16th of November, 2018 at Landmark Event Centre, Water Corporation Road, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Human Resource Professionals, IT Professionals and People Managers from Nigeria, Ghana, Gambia, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Togo, Benin Republic, Guinea etc. would be gathering for this annual event aimed at the holistic development of the West African Region through efficient leverage on the abundant Human Resource available in West Africa and Technology.

HRTECH West Africa 2018 Conference is themed “The Future of HR; Repositioning HR for Organizational Efficiency-The West African Perspective”. The event will hold Deo volente, on the 16th November, 2018 from 9.00am to 4.30pm, at Landmark Event Centre, Water Corporation Road, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The objective of this conference is to chart a revolution for the repositioning of Human Resource Management Practice in West Africa to achieve organizational efficiency through the efficient application of new trends in technology while maintaining the cultural norms in West Africa. We expect that with the practice of these guaranteed principles, practices and technologies that would be discussed and showcased at this conference, Human Resource Professionals would be better equipped to drive organizational excellence and profitability.

Speakers who are expected to speak at the conference include;

Dr. Edward Kwapong – President, Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners, Ghana

– President, Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners, Ghana Olawale Adediran – VP, CIPM and HR Director at FMN Plc.

– VP, CIPM and HR Director at FMN Plc. Alhassan Augustine Turay – Human Capital Institute Sierra Leone

– Human Capital Institute Sierra Leone Babafemi Ogungbamila – Chief Technology Officer, Interswitch

– Chief Technology Officer, Interswitch Mofoluwaso Ilevbare – Senior HR Manager, West & East Africa, P&G

– Senior HR Manager, West & East Africa, P&G Kunle Salau – CEO, AFC Consulting and Automata Associates

– CEO, AFC Consulting and Automata Associates Goke Olaegbe – CEO Naij.com

– CEO Naij.com Omolara Awoyemi – MD Sure Group etc.

The nature of this event is open and direct, as we aim to cut straight into the heart of the Human Resource concerns of today’s executive vis-à-vis the challenging economic state and business climate. Sessions at this event include the following:

The Future of HR; Repositioning HR for Organizational Efficiency-The West African Perspective

Business Intelligence and HR Management

The Future of Technology, Africa the New Frontier; A case study of the Finnish Experience

Managing People for Results, The Role of HRMS (Human Resource Management System)

Artificial Intelligence and Business Performance

Optimizing Human Capital and Technology in Africa (Discussion Session)

Human Resource Management in West Africa; Challenges, Recommendations and Way Forward

Our promised value is that by the end of this conference, you and your company would have achieved the following:

– Learn new techniques and methodologies that will drive efficiency in your company/business

– Meet your target market; HR and IT professionals from all across West Africa

– Increase your brand awareness in West Africa

– Exhibit your products (goods and services)

– Network with over 1,500 HR and IT professionals

– Be seen beyond the shores of West Africa (Live Stream Across Africa)

– Advance your business interest with adverts in event materials and ads

– Coverage by major West African Media House

To register for this event, kindly visit www.godp.co.uk/hrtech2018

The conference fee is N30,000 or $100 (for participants from other countries apart from Nigeria).

There is a 30% discount for early bird registration to participants and we urge you to kindly complete your registration because this early bird special closes on the 2 November, 2018.

There is also an opportunity to exhibit your goods and services at this event or sponsor the conference. For more details on this kindly call +2348060126972.

For more inquiries, kindly call +2348060126972 , +2349090011544, +2348066559051.

You can also email: [email protected].