Style Director, Ogunnaike to hold Masterclass at 2018 GTBank Fashion Weekend

Join Style Director, Nikki Ogunnaike as she discusses “Diversity in Fashion” during her Masterclass at the 2018 GTBank Fashion Weekend

Style Director, ELLE.com Nikki Ogunnaike is the go-to style expert for the 25 million+ users, fans, and followers of what is now the largest fashion and beauty magazine website. She also represents the brand on television and in ELLE.com videos. Anytime you need a mix of style that is equal parts accessible and forward-thinking, Ogunnaike is on it.

The Nigerian-American editor cut her teeth at InStyle as an Assistant Editor and Vanity Fair as a fashion assistant before moving to Glamour.com as their Senior Fashion Editor.

Date: Saturday, November 10th, 2018.

Time: 12:00 Noon – 1:00PM

Venue: Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

 

Nikki will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend to discuss Diversity in Fashion.

To register for her master class click here.

 

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor October 30, 2018

The future of HR takes centre-stage as HRTECH West Africa holds this November

The largest gathering of HR and IT professionals in West Africa holds on the 16th of November, 2018 at Landmark Event ...

Sponsor October 30, 2018

Spectranet bags 4G LTE ISP Award, maintains market position

For its unwavering contributions to delivering reliable internet connectivity and innovative products to Nigerian homes and businesses, foremost internet service ...

Sponsor October 30, 2018

Call for Nominations for The Future Awards Africa 2018 closes in 2 days!

Africa’s biggest awards, The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) has announced that its 2018 call for nominations will close in two ...

Sponsor October 29, 2018

Stephen Keshi Stadium to host opening match of the 3rd Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup

The ultra-Modern Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba has been picked as the venue of the opening match for this year’s ...

Sponsor October 29, 2018

Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League begins in Abuja and Enugu

The 2018 Zenith Bank Women Basketball League started on Sunday, October 28, with an abridged format, dunking off in two ...

Sponsor October 29, 2018

Africa’s largest short video community, Vskit hosts first talent conference

Vskit, Africa’s largest short video community with over 3 million users hosted its First Talent Conference in Lagos Nigeria. The ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail