The Late 5: Appeal court affirms gov. Kayode Fayemi’s election; INEC issues certificate of return to El-Rufai | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Court orders Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday ordered the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, and directed that his trial on charges of treasonable felony should proceed in his absence. The judge, Justice Binta Nyako, whose decision was anchored on the provisions of Section 352(4) of the Administrative of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, said Kanu had failed to appear in court since April 25, 2017 without any reasonable explanation.

Appeal court affirms gov. Kayode Fayemi’s election

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld the victory of Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last governorship election held in Ekiti.

A three-man panel of the court, in judgment a moment ago, dismissed the appeal by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the election. Kolapo Olusola for lacking in merit.

INEC presents certificate of return to Tambuwal, deputy, assembly member

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) Thursday presented certificates of return to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and his running mate, Alhaji Muhammad Mannir Dan Iya. Also presented with similar certificates of return were the 30 state assembly members elect.

Presenting the certificates, INEC National Commissioner in charge of Sokoto, Kebib and Zamfara states, Mrs. Amina Zakari said the commission remains committed to the course of ensuring smooth and transparent conduct of elections

INEC issues certificate of return to El-Rufai

Kaduna state Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, has called on the people of the state to shun division and strife, but contribute to building more secured communities for enduring peace. El-Rufai made the appeal after receiving his Certificate of Return from INEC on Thursday in Kaduna. He said the people should not allow the divisions and pains of the past to shape the state’s destiny, “as the future can be better when people work together.”

Adamawa supplementary election result collation moves to 8pm, Thursday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the collation of result of the Adamawa governorship supplementary election will begin by 8 pm on Thursday. Kasim Gaidam, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), confirmed the development to NAN in Yola.

Gaidam explained that the exercise would begin at the Adamawa Governorship Election collation centre at INEC state headquarters in Yola.