The Late 5: Biafra referendum will hold same day as election – IPOB; Dogara announces defection from APC to PDP | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Biafra referendum will hold same day as election – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Tuesday has announced that it would be holding a referendum on February 16, same day as the presidential election. In a statement released by the group on its Facebook page, it was revealed that the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu will be discussing details of the referendum with “top family members” of the group.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Abia traditional rulers endorse Buhari

Another section of apex-Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, led by Secretary-General, Uche Okwukwu, has endorsed Buhari for a second tenure, Premium Times has learned. The endorsement of Buhari was made on Tuesday in Aba, Abia where the president visited in continuation of his presidential campaign.

House of Reps approve N30,000 as new minimum wage

The House of Representatives has passed the new National Minimum Wage bill, a day after conducting its public hearing. The lawmakers, during plenary on Tuesday, considered the report of the ad hoc committee clause by clause. The Senate is expected to concur with the recommendations of the House when it returns from the elections break before transmitting to the president.

Dogara announces defection from APC to PDP

According to Cable News, speaker of the house of representatives Yakubu Dogara has announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Dogara announced his defection during plenary on Tuesday.

Onnoghen: Lawyers ignore NBA boycott order

Lawyers in Abuja have reported to the courts despite an order by the Nigerian Bar Association for them to boycott the courts. The association called for the boycott at the end of its emergency National Executive Council meeting on Monday, which discussed the suspension of Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

 

 

 

 

