The Late 5: Buhari declines assent to Electoral amendment bill; 2019 Elections won’t affect UTME – JAMB | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation:

President Muhammadu Buhari has for the third time dec­lined assent to the Electoral (Amendment­) Bill 2018, citing “some drafting i­ssues” that were not addressed following the prior revisions to the Bill.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang, who made this known in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said that the president had already communicated his position to the Senate and the House of Representatives on Aug. 30.

“Mr President invites the Senate and House of Representatives to address these issues as quickly as possible so that he may grant assent to the Electoral Amendment Bill,’ he added.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is partnering with the Nigerian Communication Commission to send messages to owners of the uncollected Permanent Voter Cards.

INEC National Commissioner, Soyebi Adedeji, who disclosed thison Monday in Abuja at the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room Dialogue Session on Osun Election, said that the measure became imperative in order to remind Nigerians of their civic duty so as to ensure a successful electoral process.

“Before the end of the CVR the commission as at last week had 10 million uncollected PVCs in its possession, now with the end of the CRV there are additional 14 million registrant cards to be processed within 165 days,’’ the commissioner said.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami on Monday in Abuja inaugurated a 17-man monitoring and evaluation committee on the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy spanning 2017 through 2021.

Malami, said the mandate of the committee, whose members are drawn from different sectors, was to ensure that the national anti-corruption strategy validated and adopted by relevant stakeholders on March 26, 2018 is delivered to the Nigerian citizens.

The Police in Plateau has on Monday confirmed the death of 11 persons at Lopandet Dwei community in Du District of Jos South Local Government Area of the state who were killed by gunmen on Sunday night.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Terna Tyopev, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.

“Yesterday at about 8:30.p.m, we received a distress call that gunmen attacked Lopandet Dwei Du area of Jos South Local Government Area of the state. We immediately mobilised to the scene. On arrival, we discovered that some people were already shot.”

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)has said that the 2019 general elections would not affect the board’s 2019/2020 examination.

Registrar of the board, Ishaq Oloyede who made this remark while fielding questions from journalists shortly after delivering a lecture in Abeokuta, said since the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had given the dates of the elections, then the board would only need to adjust accordingly.

“They have given us the date of the elections. So we have no excuse not to have adjusted. We have adjusted appropriately,” he said.

“We are on with the 2018/2019 admission exercise. This, we started just about a month ago. We believe that by the end of October, we would then begin the 2019/2020 admission,” he added.

And stories from around the world:

Officials in Brazil have blamed lack of funding for a huge fire that has ravaged the country’s National Museum. (BBC)

Argentina’s president Mauricio Macri announced sweeping new austerity measures Monday including the elimination of government ministries and stiff taxes on exports to reduce budget deficits and stabilize the economy. (AFP)

Mauritius tried to persuade judges at the World Court on Monday to find that it was illegally stripped by Britain of another Indian Ocean archipelago, the Chagos Islands, now home to a major U.S. air base. (Reuters) China’s President Xi Jinping has offered $60bn in financial support to African countries and written off debt for the continent’s poorer nations. (Al Jazeera) Pakistan’s new foreign minister said he will “have exchanges” with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over Washington’s cancellation of a $300 million disbursement for the Pakistani military when he visits Islamabad on Wednesday. (Reuters)