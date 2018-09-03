Today’s Noisemakers: Femi Otedola, Don Jazzy, Bovi, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Don Jazzy

2. Dami Moyela

Evolve….or be irrelevant #damimoyela A post shared by Dami Moyela 🇳🇬 (@damimoyela) on Sep 2, 2018 at 9:06pm PDT

Osheyy, Dami the motivational speaker!

Anyway, that’s some true statement. Stagnation kills the soul.

3. Femi Otedola

Awww! He sounds really proud.

4. Abayomi Shogunle

Thinking eba for dinner tonight.

Retweet for Gari Egba.

Like for Gari Ijebu. — Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) September 3, 2018

But we all know Garri Ijebu is better na. Which one is Garri Egba? Who dash them?

5. Bovi

6. Efe

7. Okere Eric

You will graduate

You will get that dream job

You will get that promotion

You will become rich and successful

Your generation will celebrate you

You will marry the love of your life

Your life will count and you'll make impact

You will be a blessing to your family — Okere Eric JR. (@Officialericjr1) September 3, 2018

Amen o, Amen!