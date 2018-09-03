Today’s Noisemakers: Femi Otedola, Don Jazzy, Bovi, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.
Here’s our list from today:
1. Don Jazzy
2. Dami Moyela
Osheyy, Dami the motivational speaker!
Anyway, that’s some true statement. Stagnation kills the soul.
3. Femi Otedola
Awww! He sounds really proud.
4. Abayomi Shogunle
Thinking eba for dinner tonight.
Retweet for Gari Egba.
Like for Gari Ijebu.
— Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) September 3, 2018
But we all know Garri Ijebu is better na. Which one is Garri Egba? Who dash them?
5. Bovi
6. Efe
7. Okere Eric
You will graduate
You will get that dream job
You will get that promotion
You will become rich and successful
Your generation will celebrate you
You will marry the love of your life
Your life will count and you'll make impact
You will be a blessing to your family
— Okere Eric JR. (@Officialericjr1) September 3, 2018
Amen o, Amen!
