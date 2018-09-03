Today’s Noisemakers: Femi Otedola, Don Jazzy, Bovi, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Don Jazzy

2. Dami Moyela

Evolve….or be irrelevant #damimoyela

A post shared by Dami Moyela 🇳🇬 (@damimoyela) on

Osheyy, Dami the motivational speaker!

Anyway, that’s some true statement. Stagnation kills the soul.

3. Femi Otedola

Awww! He sounds really proud.

4. Abayomi Shogunle

But we all know Garri Ijebu is better na. Which one is Garri Egba? Who dash them?

5. Bovi

I’ve always known that when I become rich, enjoyment will suffer in my hand.

A post shared by Bovi (@officialbovi) on

6. Efe

7. Okere Eric

Amen o, Amen!

