The Late 5: Deji Adeyanju releases audio of Charly Boy’s collusion with Buhari campaign; FG closes case against Onnoghen | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Carleton University announces memorial fund, poetry contest for Pius Adesanmi

As part of efforts to memorialise and honour the late Pius Adesanmi, the Nigerian-born academic who died in the ill-fated Ethiopian Airlines crash, Carleton University have announced a memorial fund and poetry contest. Adesanmi was the director of the Institute of African Studies at the Ottawa-based institution, which has now launched a literary fund in his memory. 

The fund “will support students and continue” Mr Adesanmi’s “life’s work,” the announcement from the university said. 

INEC fixes date for final collation, announcement of Rivers election result

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has finally released the much-awaited timeline for the completion of the electoral process in Rivers. INEC Commissioner in charge of Voter Education and Information, Festus Okoye, at a media briefing in Abuja, said collation and announcement of results in the Rivers governorship election will take place between 2nd and 5th of April, 2019, at a venue to be decided by stakeholders 

Deji Adeyanju releases audio of Charly Boy’s collusion with Buhari campaign

Activist Deji Adeyanju on Thursday morning released an audio clip which he said exposes the disgraceful collusion between Charly Boy and the Nigerian government, the same authority he blames for his ongoing ordeal as a murder suspect. In the clip, Charly Boy can be heard suggesting that he received financial support from Keyamo while Adeyanju was in custody, but swiftly added that there was no sinister background to the gift. 

Adeyanju said the money was paid to Charly Boy to attack Atiku Abubakar ahead of the presidential election. 

INEC to proceed with supplementary election in Bauchi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will proceed with supplementary elections in Bauchi State on Saturday. The commission says a court order barring it from collating and announcing results only applied to Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area in Bauchi. 

FG closes case against Onnoghen

 The Federal Government on Thursday closed its case of false and non-declaration of charges preferred against the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, at the Code of Conduct Tribunal. Although, the prosecution led by Mr. Aliyu Umar (SAN) had proposed to call six witnesses to prove its case against the defendant, it closed its case after calling three of them 

 

