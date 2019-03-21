Fitness with Sweetkiwi is a pretty journey and you want want to miss the ride

The stage is set to bring together Fitness instructors, influencers, and enthusiasts to the pioneering edition of the Sweetkiwi and Media Room Hub Annual Fitness Day. In a bid to encourage fit living and healthy eating, this event – the first of its kind – will be held on Saturday, the 23rd of March, 2019, as part of their contribution to the celebrations around International Women’s month worldwide.

The event hosted by the likes of Kemen Fitness, Bunmi George of Shredder Gang, Obinna Udora of Fit Nigeria, Tonye Garrick, Akins Akinkugbe, Jane Michael Ekanem, Titi Olatunji, Edache Obe amongst many others will feature health information workshops, educational information about eating healthy, forming healthy motivational habits, and information that will encourage women to take control of their health. It will also feature a 5 km run/jog across the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge, workout routines and friendly fitness competitions with prizes to be won. The last man or woman standing after the physical activity component of the event will receive some cool prizes!

Research shows that if you exercise in company, you are more likely to stick at it; the social atmosphere creates a positive environment which is important in helping us to have fun. So, grab a friend, family member, colleague, or team and join in on the most active day of the year yet to celebrate the fun of fitness! Furthermore, let’s encourage the women around us, our mothers, our wives, our sisters, our aunts and daughters to relieve all their stress and embrace themselves in every way, shape and form with some kick-ass fit fun!!

And let’s not forget, there’ll be some yummy, delicious, healthy froyo too! As you know, healthy never tasted better.

When: 23rd of March, 2019

Where: Sweet Kiwi HQ (Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase One)

Time: 7.00 AM

Click link below to register:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScg_JLBvcalBy8m-bZudhjCoctv5mnrOXVvtPwycZLFaOcSZw/viewform?usp=send_form