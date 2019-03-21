The trailer for Beverly Naya’s documentary ‘Skin’ addresses colourism and we are obsessed

Beverly Naya has made a feature documentary as a first-time producer, titled Skin and it addresses colourism in Nigeria and the perception of beauty. Skin has been constantly teased on Naya’s Instagram and now the trailer is finally here: it features interview snippets from Hilda Dokubo, Eku Edewor, Bobrisky and Phyno, as well beauty entrepreneurs, school children, traders and sex workers.

It’s a lovely piece of work, seamlessly stringing together opinions on bleaching, which has created a thriving market in the Nigerian beauty space and the interplay with ”light-skin privilege.” The narrative is interwoven by poignant personal accounts of individuals who have dealt with the pressure to conform certain standards of beauty, revealing how colourism continues to shape the face of the entertainment industry in Africa. Frankly, I was drawn to Bobrisky admitting to the stress of maintaining their light skin, and alluding that they prefer their former skin colour of being black.

Already, Skin was selected as one of the opening feature at the 9th edition of the iREP documentary film festival, which officially kicked off on March 21, 2019 and will end on March 24, 2019. Directed by Etim Effiong, Skin seemingly looks like an impressive first try-out for Naya and could go out in making people appreciate their skin colour.