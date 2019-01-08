The Late 5: Don’t re-elect governors who failed to pay salaries, Buhari tells Nigerians; PDP suspends its Deputy Chairman Babayo over anti-party activity | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversations today

Don’t re-elect governors who failed to pay salaries, Buhari tells Nigerians

Speaking to the Hausa service of the Voice of America which was aired Tuesday morning, President Buhari called on Nigerians not to re-elect governors who failed in their first terms, especially those who failed to pay civil servants salaries even after collecting bailouts from the federal government. “I wonder how these governors are able to sleep knowing that they have refused to pay workers their wages.”

NAF buries victim of fighter helicopter crash

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the Nigerian Air Force has buried the remains of five crew members, who died in the NAF Mi-35M Helicopter that crashed during combat on Jan. 2 in Borno.The helicopter crashed while providing close air support to troops of 145 Battalion in Damasak, Borno. The late crew members are Flight Lieutenant Perowei Jacob – Pilot in Command; Flight Lt- Kaltho Paul Kilyofas – Co-Pilot; Sgt. Auwal Ibrahim – Flight Technician; Lance Corporal Adamu Nura – Gunner; and Aircraftman Meshack Ishmael – Gunner.

PDP suspends its Deputy Chairman Gamawa Babayo over anti-party activity

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended its Deputy National Chairman (North) Sen. Gamawa Babayo, over allegation of dereliction of duty and anti-party activity. National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan said that Babayo was suspended by the National Working Committee (NWC). The committee held an extra-ordinary session on Jan. 5, where it critically reviewed the petition against the deputy national chairman (North).

International Press Institute condemns army’s invasion of Daily Trust

Following the invasion of Daily Trust by the armed operatives on Sunday, The International Press Institute (IPI), a global network of editors, media executives and journalists, has come out to condemn the act. Furthermore, and in a statement released by the The Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), the body is joining other institutions that are condemning the clamping down of press freedom.

World Bank president steps down

The World Bank Group president, Jim Yong Kim, on Tuesday announced he would be stepping down from his position effective February 1. “It has been a great honour to serve as President of this remarkable institution, full of passionate individuals dedicated to the mission of ending extreme poverty in our lifetime,” Kim said his statement. Mr Kim’s announcement is coming more than three years ahead of the end of his tenure in 2022. He would be replaced by World Bank Group CEO, Kristalina Georgieva.