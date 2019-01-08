Today’s Noisemakers: Don Jazzy, Femi Jacobs, Joe Abah, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s are the ones we saw saw today:

Don Jazzy

It’s 2019. Somebody say “I won’t beg this year” — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) January 8, 2019

Jazzy, are you retiring from being Father Christmas?

Femi Jacobs

If you stop filling in people’s blank spaces, but ask questions instead; if you stop finishing people’s sentences, and let them express themselves fully; you’d get to really know them and see them for who they really are, instead of for who you wish them to be.

Love & life. — Femi Jacobs (@FemiJACOBS) January 8, 2019

*Cues Taylor Swift’s Blank Space*

Jayke Effoduh

If a visiting pastor comes to your church to say something like “100 people should bring 100K each”, just know that it is “arrangee”

Your resident pastor and the visiting pastor planned it. They will share it half-half. — J.O. Effoduh (@effodu) January 8, 2019

I haven’t been to a church in two years so, uhm, none of my business.

Joe Abah

Many Millennials think it’s cool to be disrespectful, quick tempered & foul-mouthed. They want total freedom with zero responsibility. I was shocked to learn that top HR recruiters now feel this attitude is finding its way into the work place and are reluctant to recruit them.🤷🏽‍♂️ — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) January 8, 2019

Not All Millennials.