The Late 5: Fayose warns against reprisal attack in Ekiti, Reps pass Petroleum Industry Bill and other top stories

These are the top Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday dismissed the application by the Indigenous People of Biafra’s request to reverse the court’s order proscribing it and designating it a terrorist organisation.

Delivering his ruling on IPOB’s application, the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High, Justice Abdu Kafarati, resolved all the three formulated issues against the group, and held that September 20, 2017 proscription order was validly issued.

Babuga Dengi, a herdsman, has been killed in a bush between Irele and Oke Ako in Ikole local government area of Ekiti.

The killing suspected to be carried out by some indigenes of Benue in the state sparked tension.

At a meeting with stakeholders from the Fulani and Benue communities, the governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose said there would be no unlawful killing under his watch.

Meanwhile, suspected herdsmen on Thursday killed a pregnant Tiv in Orin-Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti.

She was killed by those referred to by the locals as “Bororo herdsmen” at the town’s Farm Settlement in the early hours of the day.

Some returnees from Libya have appealed to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo to fulfill his pledge and release the grant of N100 million for 150 hectares of land to them. They appealed to the governor to give the land he promised to the 150 trained returnees. Some of the trained returnees made this appeal when they spoke with journalists in Benin on Thursday. Hundreds of indigenes of Benue marched to the National Assembly Complex. Dressed in black attires and wielding different placards, the protesters lamented the killings suspected to have been carried out by herdsmen. They also kicked against the idea of establishing cattle colonies. The House of Representatives, yesterday, passed the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB), which provides for the governance and institutional framework for the petroleum industry and for other related matters, after third reading. The 13 year-old 191-page bill (a segment of the entire Bill), seeks to unbundle the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), provides for the establishment of Federal Ministry of Petroleum Incorporated, Nigerian Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Nigerian Petroleum Assets Management Company and National Petroleum Company and Petroleum Equalisation Fund.

These are the top stories from around the world.

Pope Francis celebrated the first-ever airborne papal wedding on Thursday, marrying two flight attendants from Chile’s flagship airline during a flight from Santiago.

Bride Paola Podest, 39, and groom Carlos Ciuffardi, 41, said “I do” after telling Francis that they had been married in a civil service in 2010 but had been unable to follow up with a church ceremony because of the Feb. 27, 2010, earthquake that rocked Chile.

Francis then offered to marry the LATAM flight attendants aboard the aircraft en route to the northern city of Iquique, and they readily agreed. The head of the airline served as the witness.

Four people have been killed by falling trees or debris as a fierce storm tears across northern Europe.

Storm-related accidents killed three people in the Netherlands and one in north-west Germany.

Gusts of up to 140km/h (90mph) caused transport chaos.

The Department of Homeland Security will no longer allow Haitian farmers and other labourers to be eligible for temporary agricultural and seasonal visas under the federal H-2A and H-2B guest worker programs, CNN reports.

Theresa May is set to pledge £44.5 million this week in a bid to strengthen Britain’s border controls in France.

Officials for the Prime Minister said the large cash injection would go towards fencing, CCTV and detection technology in Calais and other ports along the Channel.

The move follows reports that President Emmanuel Macron – who she is hosting summit talks with – has been pressing for Britain to increase its financial contribution as well as a commitment to take more refugees ahead of his first visit to the UK as president.

A year into Donald Trump‘s presidency, global confidence in US leadership has fallen to a new low, according to an opinion survey conducted across 134 countries.

China on 31% and only three points ahead of Russia. Germany is now the top-rated global power in the world, with an approval rating of 41%, according to the survey. The Gallup poll puts global approval of US leadership at just 30%, slightly behindon 31% and only three points ahead ofis now the top-rated global power in the world, with an approval rating of 41%, according to the survey.

The US rating is down nearly 20 points from the 48% approval rating in the last year of President Barack Obama‘s administration, Gallup said. It’s also four points lower than the previous low of 34%, seen in the final year of George W. Bush‘s presidency.