Article

The Late 5: FG demands resignation of CJN Walter Onnoghen; Border wall: U.S. Senate succumbs to Trump’s demands | Other top stories

Here are the top stories that drove conversation today:

FG demands resignation of CJN Walter Onnoghen

At the resumed hearing of the trial of CJN Walter Onnoghen on Monday, the persecutor for the federal governemnt Aliu Umar said in his opening address that government the resignation of Onnoghen. Onnoghen was not present when the tribunal opened.

Nigerian govt. accuses opposition of planing to sponsor violence in ten states

The federal government has accused the opposition of planning violent attacks across states to disrupt the general election beginning 27 days from now. The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made this accusation on Monday at a press conference in Abuja. He spoke a day after a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, accused the government of planning to rig the elections.

Sodje brothers jailed in the UK for fraud

Famous sporting family the Sodje brothers have been jailed in the UK for milking a charity set up for poor African children. Ex-footballers Efe Sodje, 46, and Stephen Sodje, 43, and ex-rugby player Bright Sodje, 52, were found guilty and jailed for siphoning off money from their family charity, the Sodje Sports Foundation. The fraud trial had heard how the Sodjes set up their charity in 2009 to help provide sporting facilities to youngsters in Nigeria.

NASU shuts down Ibadan Polytechnic over unpaid salary arrears

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic, Ibadan, on Tuesday embarked on a peaceful protest  over unpaid salary arrears, Vanguard reports. “We are agitating for eight months salary arrears owed us by the government since 2017.” Chairman of the Union Ibrahim Akande said.“We have held series of meeting with the management and Oyo State Government all to no avail.

Border wall: U.S. Senate succumbs to Trump’s demands

The U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand for appropriation of funds for the construction of wall along the U.S.-Mexico border seems to have seen the light of day as Senate Appropriations Committee has unveiled legislation that will provide $5.7 billion for the construction of the wall.

 

Tags: , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo January 22, 2019

Oscars 2019: ‘Black Panther’ becomes first superhero movie ever to be nominated for Best Picture

Well, well, well. What can we say!?!? The Academy Awards rolled out this year’s nominations on Tuesday morning and Marvel ...

Bernard Dayo January 21, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Femi Jacobs, Genevieve Nnaji, Elnathan John, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Nwachukwu Ani Agwu January 21, 2019

Why should governments open up their data?

Running 21st century governments by the “old rules” is reinforcing information asymmetry, inefficiency in public service, inequality and ultimately poverty. ...

Bernard Dayo January 17, 2019

The Late 5: APC takes campaign to Jos; I no longer feel safe in my National Assembly Office – Tinubu | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Court extends suspension of CJN Onnoghen’s trial to January 28 Following the ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 15, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 15th of January

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija: Falz is allowed to hate transactional sex but it ...

Bernard Dayo January 14, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Don Jazzy, Toke Makinwa, Tonto Dikeh and more: the 10-Year Challenge celebrity edition

Trending today on social media is the 10-Year Challenge, a global buzz where people are posting pictures of themselves from ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail