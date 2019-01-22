The Late 5: FG demands resignation of CJN Walter Onnoghen; Border wall: U.S. Senate succumbs to Trump’s demands | Other top stories

Here are the top stories that drove conversation today:

FG demands resignation of CJN Walter Onnoghen

At the resumed hearing of the trial of CJN Walter Onnoghen on Monday, the persecutor for the federal governemnt Aliu Umar said in his opening address that government the resignation of Onnoghen. Onnoghen was not present when the tribunal opened.

Nigerian govt. accuses opposition of planing to sponsor violence in ten states

The federal government has accused the opposition of planning violent attacks across states to disrupt the general election beginning 27 days from now. The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made this accusation on Monday at a press conference in Abuja. He spoke a day after a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, accused the government of planning to rig the elections.

Sodje brothers jailed in the UK for fraud

Famous sporting family the Sodje brothers have been jailed in the UK for milking a charity set up for poor African children. Ex-footballers Efe Sodje, 46, and Stephen Sodje, 43, and ex-rugby player Bright Sodje, 52, were found guilty and jailed for siphoning off money from their family charity, the Sodje Sports Foundation. The fraud trial had heard how the Sodjes set up their charity in 2009 to help provide sporting facilities to youngsters in Nigeria.

NASU shuts down Ibadan Polytechnic over unpaid salary arrears

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic, Ibadan, on Tuesday embarked on a peaceful protest over unpaid salary arrears, Vanguard reports. “We are agitating for eight months salary arrears owed us by the government since 2017.” Chairman of the Union Ibrahim Akande said.“We have held series of meeting with the management and Oyo State Government all to no avail.

Border wall: U.S. Senate succumbs to Trump’s demands

The U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand for appropriation of funds for the construction of wall along the U.S.-Mexico border seems to have seen the light of day as Senate Appropriations Committee has unveiled legislation that will provide $5.7 billion for the construction of the wall.