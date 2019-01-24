Article

The Late 5: Galadima’s accusations are baseless – Ezekwesili; Senators oppose N27,000 minimum wage | Other top stories

Here are the top stories that drove conversation today:

Bill to protect persons with mental health scales second reading  in Nigerian Senate

On Thursday the Nigerian Senate passed a second reading a bill to protect persons with mental health and substance abuse problems. The bill is titled “A Bill for an Act to Protect Persons with Mental Health Needs and Establishment of National Commission for Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services for Effective Management of Mental Health in Nigeria and for other Related Matters, 2019.” The passage was sequel to a presentation of the bill by the sponsor, Ahmadu Abubakar (APC, Adamawa State), at plenary.

Galadima’s accusations are baseless – Ezekwesili

Following APCN candidate Oby Ezekwesili withdrawing from the presidential race on Thursday morning to help build a coalition to challenge the APC and PDP, Ezekwesili has described the allegations by the National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdul-Ganiyu Galadima that she was never really serious about her presidential ambition as baseless.

Senators oppose N27,000 minimum wage

Some lawmakers have opposed the N27,000 new national minimum wage adopted by the National Council of States on Tuesday, Premium Times reports. During plenary on Thursday, senators read and passed the minimum wage bill for first and second reading. The passage was done hours after the bill was transmitted by President Buhari to the National Assembly for consideration and passage.

Elections 2019: PDP will bring back Nigeria’s economic fortunes

The PDP Vice Presidential candidate for the Feb. 16 general election Peter Obi says the country’s economic misfortunes will be reversed to rapid economic growth if the party is voted in. He said this in an interactive session with Edo stakeholders and members of the PDP in Benin on Thursday.

Abuja court orders CCT to suspend trial of CJN Onnoghen

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, on Thursday, ordered the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, to stay further proceedings on the six count charge the Federal Government preferred against the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen. January 30 has been fixed for the next ruling.

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail