Today’s Noisemakers: Chude Jideonwo, Dr. Joe Abah, Maki Spoke, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers. Here are the ones we saw today.

The ‘I believe in equality but I am not feminist’ argument doesn’t really make sense, to be honest. Feminism is about equality, period. But issokay, if people say they are not feminist: let’s at least get them to confess that they agree with equality. That’s quite alright. — Chude Jideonwo (@Chude) January 24, 2019

You pipu are just evuuul!

You’ll push someone to run.

You’ll abuse everybody that refuses to run.

If the person declares they’ll run, you’ll abuse the living daylights out of them and say they have no chance.

If they withdraw, you’ll abuse them even more & ask why the ran! Sigh😢 — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) January 24, 2019

It’s great that Bobrisky is able to circumvent the fake morality of Nigeria and express herself. But It is really not enough. Money cannot be validation. That is why we must fight all our fights for our Republic simultaneously. — Daddy 45 (@TheGentlemaan) January 24, 2019

I wish you people would stop calling her Aunty Oby. What kind of famz is this? She is not your aunty. — Max ‘Odogwu’ M. (@MakiSpoke) January 24, 2019

People who say the bible has all the answers and that you should read the Bible with an open mind obviously didn’t read the bible with an open mind. — michael (@hemical) January 24, 2019

We’re both studying in Nigeria and you’re asking what my major is. B flat major ni. — trainee witch. (@Tamilore__) January 23, 2019