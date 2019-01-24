Article

Ycee isn’t happy about the suicide jokes from fans after he tweeted pictures of himself standing on the roof of a building

On Wednesday morning, rapper Ycee simply tweeted his birthday: January 29, 2019. Could he be teasing a new album? Or is he just looking forward to turning 26? His last project, 2017’s Afrobreakers Uncut 2, is far back in the recess of our collective memory and we need new stuff. Either way, the Jagaban rapper isn’t happy about the responses dropped by fans on his birthday tweet, with pictures of him standing on the roof of a building. He is right to call them out.

Although Ycee did look like he was simulating suicide, we are in an era where mental illness is still stigmatised, especially amongst young people, and those suicide jokes trivializes the issue altogether. With social media becoming a digital graveyard where people leave the vestiges of their existence in the form of suicide notes, the platform is riddled with users who add to its toxicity. Perhaps Ycee can illuminate mental illness and leverage on the opportunity to educate and inform, even as we try to decipher 29.1.2019.

 

Tags: ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo January 24, 2019

This gay pride in Lagos tweet has set the internet ablaze and we love it

On Tuesday, a tweet from @Cynerr framed as a question hit the internet. It’s about the idea of having a ...

Bernard Dayo January 21, 2019

How “O jewa ke eng?” infiltrated Nigerian Twitter and crushed our hearts into sad little pieces

“O jewa ke eng?” I texted a friend last week, knowing I sounded a little ridiculous and indecipherable. I had ...

Bernard Dayo January 18, 2019

Atiku storming the U.S. is giving the internet a lot to talk about and here are the best reactions

The PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar stormed the U.S. yesterday and the internet went into a buzz. Quickly, a hashtag ...

Sponsor January 17, 2019

Simi and Adekunle Gold’s ‘Promise’ will melt your heart

We may have missed the big event, but newlywed superstars Simi and Adekunle Gold are giving us a beautiful glimpse ...

Bernard Dayo January 17, 2019

We are getting a second season of Kemi Adetiba’s ”King Women” but with a different name

It’s official – Kemi Adetiba’s woman-focused talk series King Women will return for a second season as shooting as already ...

Bernard Dayo January 15, 2019

BB Naija finally returns to Nigeria for its fourth season with BetNaija as headline sponsor

In a press conference that held today, more details about the forthcoming season of Big Brother Naija surfaced. The huge ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail