The Big 5: Vote for Buhari, get 2023 presidency, Amaechi tells Ndigbo; INEC rejects Ezekwesili’s withdrawal from presidential race | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today:

INEC rejects Ezekwesili’s withdrawal from presidential race

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected the withdrawal of the presidential candidate of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr. Obi Ezekwesili, from the February 16, 2019 presidential election. Ezekwezili on Thursday revealed that she was stepping aside from the presidential race to help build a coalition to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Buhari is too weak to lead Nigeria – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has said President Buhari is too weak to lead the country. The PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, stated this during a presidential rally of the party at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna on Thursday.

Civil society groups demand Buhari’s health status

No fewer than 12 civil society organisations under the aegis of Good Governance Campaign on Thursday asked President Buhari to declare his health status. The groups made the demand during a march along the old toll gate end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Vote for Buhari, get 2023 presidency, Amaechi tells Ndigbo

The Director General of Buhari Campaign Organisation and former Governor of Rivers Rotimi Amaechi has said that the South East geopolitical zone will produce the President in 2023, if the Igbo vote for Buhari during the February 16 presidential election.

It’s alien to have two minimum wage – NECA

Following the back and forth between Labour unions and the federal government over the implementation of the 30, 000 minimum wage, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA on Thursday said it was alien to have two minimum wage. NECA’s declaration came against the backdrop of approval of two separate minimum wage figures, including N30,000 for federal workers and N27,000 for states and the private sector.