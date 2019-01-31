The Late 5: I will not be voting for either Buhari or Atiku – Wole Soyinka; CCT to resume Onnoghen’s trial on February 4 | Other top stories

Here are the top stories that drove conversation today:
FRSC deploys 20,000 personnel for February elections
Edo state Governor Godwin Obaseki has said that he did not contest election to make money but to work for the people. Obaseki said the APC-led government purpose is to serve the people and not to loot money. Obaseki said this when he led the APC campaign rally to Ekpoma Esan West Local Government Area where he paid tributes to Late Prof. Ambrose Alli, a former Governor of the defunct Bendel State.
I will not be voting for either Buhari or Atiku – Wole Soyinka
Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka has said that he will not be voting for either the two so called contesting parties because he finds both of them worthy of absolute rejection. Soyinka made stated this on Thursday at an event organised by Citizen Forum, held at the Freedom Park on Lagos Island, Lagos.
Leave a reply