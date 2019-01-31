Today’s Noisemakers: Mr Eazi, Dr. Joe Abah, Cindy, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

I beg you!!! Dont kill yourself for another mans political ambition!!! — Njobvu (@mreazi) January 31, 2019

If you’ve made all this noise on social media, you’ve abused people’s parents, you’ve trended hashtags, you’ve threatened fire and brimstone…and after it all, you don’t go out to vote, what are you? Give yourself a label in your own words… — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) January 31, 2019

I dont care if you are male or female, If you come to my house and want to pee, you will have to sit down. If it is byforce that you must stand, then go and stand in your house, or outside. Thank you. — J.O. Effoduh (@effodu) January 31, 2019

Heard about a colleague’s demise and all we did was honor her with one minute silence. In this life, you are on your own. If you die, the world will go on. Why are you living your life to be accepted by the same people who won’t follow you to the grave? Just Live your life. — Ayo FBI (@PureMind__) January 31, 2019

there’s this guy singing gospel so loudly in the bus and I have the urge to slap him, he’s so loud I have an headache. 200rts and I’ll slap him — Hon Chief Cyn (@cynnerr) January 31, 2019