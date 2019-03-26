The Late 5: I won due to hard work, not violence – Ganduje; Burundi releases three schoolgirls held for scribbling on President Nkunrunziza’s portrait | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

I won due to hard work, not violence – Ganduje

Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje has reaffirmed his victory at the Kano supplementary elections was as a result of hard work by his team as against violence cited in many quarters. Ganduje, who contested under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), spoke when chairmen of the 44 local government areas of the state paid him a congratulatory and solidarity at the Government House, Kano

INEC fixes date for Adamawa supplementary election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has scheduled the supplementary governorship election in Adamawa to hold on Thursday, March 28.

The announcement came Tuesday hours after a court lifted its restriction on the commission to conduct the rerun.

APC rejects new date for Adamawa supplementary guber election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa has rejected the new date, March 28, fixed by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) for the supplementary Governorship election in the state. The Organising Secretary of the party, Alhaji Ahmed Lawal, announced the party’s decision in an interview with NAN in Yola on Tuesday.

Burundi releases three schoolgirls held for scribbling on President Nkunrunziza’s portrait

Burundi has released three schoolgirls who were detained over accusation of scribbling on President Pierre Nkurunziza’s picture in textbooks which led to international outcry. The three girls were the last still being held from a group of seven children arrested earlier February in Kirundo province, in Burundi’s northeast some 200 kilometers from the commercial capital Bujumbura. All were accused of insulting Nkurunziza by defacing his image.

A regional court in Kirundo had decided last Wednesday to proceed with a full trial against the three.

Lawmaker decries multiple building collapse in Lagos

A lawmaker presenting Epe Constituency, Lagos State, Hon. Wale Raji has condemned incessant building collapse in some parts of the country, just as he condoled with the victims of Itafaaji, Lagos and that of Molete, Ibadan, Oyo. He called on governments at all levels to conduct proper investigations on the buildings to forestall future recurrence.