The Late 5: ISIS leader al-Baghdadi still alive, PDP accuses APC of sponsoring killings and other stories

These are the stories that drove conversation today.

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of sponsoring various killings in the country and must be held responsible for the death of innocent Nigerians.

Secondus while speaking at the headquarters of the party in Umuahia, Abia, on Monday, also called on the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be prepared to conduct free, fair and credible election in 2019 and warned that Nigerians would be ready to resist any attempt by the INEC to rig the election in favour of the ruling APC.

Wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dame Patience Monday, asked the Federal High Court in Lagos to strike out an ex-parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seeking the temporary forfeiture of her $8,435,788.84 and N7.35 billion respectively.

She asked the court to grant an order striking out the motion filed on December 13 last year because it lacks jurisdiction to hear it.

Two men of the Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been found dead in Benue following a gun battle with armed attackers suspected to be herdsmen.

“They were in a gun duel with the herders and, unfortunately, we lost two,” NSCDC spokesperson, Emmanuel Okeh said, according to Premim Times.

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Kingsley Moghalu, announced Monday that he was consulting widely to run for the presidency in 2019.

Moghalu told political correspondents in Lagos that time had come for technocrats, intellectuals and experienced people to take power from Nigeria’s career politicians.

The Home Grown Feeding Programme is boosting school enrolment across the country, a survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), has revealed.

Stakeholders interviewed in Southern Nigeria said the programme has also enhanced the rate of retention of pupils in schools and called for its sustenance.

And stories from around the world…

Oxfam‘s deputy chief executive has resigned over the handling of a sex scandal involving aid workers.

The British charity is accused of concealing the findings of an inquiry into claims staff used prostitutes while delivering aid in Haiti in 2011.

Penny Lawrence said she takes full responsibility.

Leaders of South Africa’s governing ANC party are meeting to decide the future of President Jacob Zuma.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) is likely to ask him to step down, according to BBC Africa correspondent Andrew Harding.

Barack and Michelle Obama have attended the unveiling of their official portraits at Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington DC.

ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is wounded and being treated at a medical facility in northeastern Syria, a senior Iraqi intelligence official told government-run newspaper al-Sabah on Monday.

Al-Baghdadi was injured in an airstrike last May and forced to give up control of the terror group for up to five months while he recovered, according to CNN.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on a German TV program Sunday, that she plans to be in office for another four years despite criticism that she “sold out” to prolong her 12 year tenure as chancellor.