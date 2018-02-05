The Late 5: Magu gives details of recovered funds to Reps, Boko Haram kill 2 in Borno and other top stories

These are the stories that drove conversation today.

Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly killed two persons and injured one in an attack carried out in Kofa village near Alau, Borno.

The attack happened on Sunday evening, some 12 kilometres (7.5 miles) from Maiduguri.

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has briefed the House of Representatives on the efforts made so far in the recovery of looted funds.

Magu gave the brief when he appeared at a budget defence session convened by the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes on Monday at the National Assembly in Abuja.

He informed the lawmakers that total asset recoveries by the anti-graft agency amount to more than N473 billion, $98 million, €7 million, and £294,000 among others between January and December 2017.

Millions of bank depositors will be exposed to risk while trying to use their Nigerian-issued MasterCard and Visa debit/credit cards for international transactions in the coming weeks as the Egmont Group is set to expel the country from the group.

A spokesperson for former military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida, Kassim Afegbua Monday, said that he did not receive an invitation from the police over a statement he signed on behalf of his principal Sunday afternoon.

“There’s nothing like that,” Afegbua said, according to Premium Times, Monday afternoon. “It’s a cooked up story.”

The Senate of Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola has ordered an indefinite closure of the school following students’ unrest Sunday.

The decision was the outcome of an emergency meeting of the Senate which took place Monday. The school confirmed one student had been killed.

Earlier reports said the crisis was caused by a student union government leadership tussle.

But the News Agency of Nigeria has quoted sources as denying that claim, saying instead the violence started following an alleged blasphemy of the Prophet Muhammad on WhatsApp.

And stories from around the world…

A victim of an alleged paedophile priest in Chile has revealed he wrote to the Pope in 2015 about an alleged cover-up after Francis denied getting evidence.

Juan Carlos Cruz, a victim of cleric Fernando Karadima in the 1980s, accused fellow priest Juan Barros of witnessing the abuse and doing nothing.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has hit back at US President Donald Trump after he said the NHS is “going broke and not working“.

And Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has also waded into the row, which started when Trump claimed Brits were marching in protest against the health service.

The only surviving suspected member of the jihadi group that carried out the November 2015 Paris attacks has refused to answer questions at the start of his trial in Belgium on separate terrorism charges.

Salah Abdeslam stands accused of the attempted murder of police officers after a shootout in Brussels shortly before his arrest in March 2016.

North Korea has been acquiring technology for its nuclear weapons program through its Berlin embassy, according to Germany’s intelligence chief.

“We determined that from there (the North Korean embassy in Berlin) weapons procurement took place, in our view, with an eye toward the missile program and in part also the nuclear program,” the head of Germany’s Security Agency (BfV), Hans-Georg Maassen, said, according to CNN.

A woman who claimed President Trump kissed her without her consent is now running for a seat in the Ohio state legislature. Rachel Crooks, 35, is running as a Democrat for Ohio’s House District 88.