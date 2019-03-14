The Late 5: Nigerian soldiers kill 33 Boko Haram insurgents – MNJTF; INEC presents certificates of return to senators-elect | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Nigerian soldiers kill 33 Boko Haram insurgents – MNJTF

The Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) on Insurgency on Thursday said its troops killed 33 Boko Haram insurgents and recovered high calibre ammunitions in the Lake Chad basin.

In a statement issued in Maiduguri, Timothy Antigha, Chief Military Public Information Officer, MNJTF, said the troops recorded successes in the past two days under ongoing operation ”Yanchi Tafki.”

INEC dismisses court restraining order on Adamawa rerun

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Adamawa State has dismissed a Yola High Court ruling on Thursday which restrained it from conducting a rerun of the governorship election in 40 polling units in the state.

A Yola High Court headed by Justice Abdul-Aziz Waziri had on Thursday ruled that INEC should not conduct a supplementary governorship election in the state on March 23, 2019, following a request filed by counsel to the Adamawa State chapter of the Movement for the Restoration and Defence of Democracy, Mr Mustafa Shaba, over absence of the party logo on the ballot papers used for the first round of the election which INEC declared inconclusive.

I will perform far better than Saraki – Oloriegbe

Senator-elect for Kwara Central, Dr Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, on Thursday declared that his performance in the ninth Senate will far outweigh the performance of Senate President, Bukola Saraki. Saraki, the current Senator representing Kwara Central, has represented the Senatorial District since 2011. Oloriegbe assured that his output for his constituents and the state in general will surpass Saraki’s performance for the eight years he would serve as a Senator.

He spoke in Abuja alongside two other Senators- elect from Kwara State after collecting his Certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC presents certificates of return to senators-elect

The Independent National Electoral Commission is currently presenting certificates of return to candidates who emerged victorious in the senatorial election held across the country on February 23.

The event is holding at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.The senators-elect are being called states by states to collect their certificates from officials of the electoral body.

Gunmen kill DPO, pregnant sergeant, two others police officers in Edo

According to Premium Times, some armed men on Tuesday attacked a police station in Edo, South-south Nigeria, killing a divisional police officer (DPO) and three other police officers. A pregnant police officer was among those killed in the attack which occurred at Afuze, in Owan East Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in Edo, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident.