The Late 5: Okorocha is on his own on non-issuance of certificate of return – APC; PDP senators will support Lawan’s senate presidency – Abdullahi | Other stories

Okorocha is on his own on non-issuance certificate of return – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday reacted for the first time to the decision of the independent national Electoral Commission (INEC) not to issue certificate of return to Imo Governor Rochas Okorocha. It said the party has no official position on the issue since the governor is still under suspension.

National publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa- Onilu, said at an interactive session with reporters that the governor has also not informed the party of the problem with the electoral management body probably because he is aware of his suspension.

APC threatens to boycott Adamawa supplementary guber election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa has threatened to boycott the supplementary governorship election if INEC insisted on conducting it on Thursday. The State Organising Secretary of APC, Ahmed Lawan, made the party’s position known on Wednesday in Yola. Mr Lawan told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the party had rejected the Thursday date and communicated its position to the electoral body.

PDP senators will support Lawan’s senate presidency – Abdullahi

The chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, has said that elected senators of the Peoples Democratic Party will cooperate with Senator Ahmad Lawan to succeed as Senate President in the 9th National Assembly. He said leaders of the APC, after due consultations, asked the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, to announce Lawan as the party’s choice.

INEC presents certificates of return to Taraba governor, others

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Wednesday issued the Certificate of Return to Governor Darius Ishaku and his deputy, Haruna Manu. Speaker of the Taraba State 24-member House of Assembly, Peter Abel Diah, also received his Certificate of Return. All the winners of the House of Assembly polls, including Mark Useni, representing Takum II constituency, were given the Certificate of Return.

The documents (Certificates) were given at the INEC Conference Hall, Jalingo, Taraba.

APC agrees to participate in Thursday supplementary election in Adamawa

The Adamawa chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has withdrew its threat to boycott Thursday’s governorship supplementary election in the state. The party had earlier through the state Organising Secretary, Alhaji Ahmed Lawan threatened to boycott the election, over what it called short notice as well as fixing the election on a working day that might disenfranchised workers and students.