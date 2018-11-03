The Late 5: Oshiomhole lambasts Okorocha, Amosun; My relationship with Atiku has nothing to do with 2019 – Tinubu | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has debunked reports that he was working with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2019 elections.

Tinubu in reacting to the insinuation by a member of the PDP Board of Trustees, Abba Gana who said the former Lagos governor would work for Atiku because of his long-standing relationship with the former Vice President, said “where Abba Gana got his conviction that he would do so is left only to himself.”

“Yes, His Excellency Asiwaju has had a relationship with former Vice President, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, just like he has had with many of other leaders in his political journey,” a statement by his spokesman read.

The crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), seems far from being over, as the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has again lashed out at Governors Rochas Okorocha and Ibikunle Amosun of Imo and Ogun after the duo renewed attacks on him.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja on Friday, Oshiomhole described Okorocha as “an embarrassment” to the APC with a failed attempt to elicit his support to build “a political dynasty,” adding that Amosun whose actions he said were “undemocratic, immoral and an abuse of power,” tried acting like an emperor.

The party had at the deadline of the submission of names of candidates for the 2019 governorship elections in both states, forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the names of Senator Hope Uzodinma and Dapo Abiodun as its governorship candidate in Imo and Ogun respectively.

Meanwhile, Uche Nwosu, an acclaimed winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Imo, has reacted to the emergence of Senator Hope Uzodinma as the party’s governorship candidate in the state, describing the decision by the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole as a violation of aasubsisting court order and unacceptable.

“I want to assure my teeming supporters that we are on the right course, not even Oshiomhole can stop us, we are the right candidate and we will emerge victorious at the end of the day. I am very confident that I will be the next governor of the state in 2019,” he said.

Presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Oby Ezekwesili, has slammed the claim by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, that it will reduce fuel price to N90 if elected, saying the claim shows the Atiku Abubakar is ignorant of the economy.

In a statement issued by her campaign group, Ezekwesili who argued that the country ended 2018 with 4 trillion of Fiscal Deficit and as such would find it difficult to slash fuel price, said the claim by the former Vice President and his party, “is a reminder to Nigerians that Atiku’s so-called and questionable business acumen does not qualify him to run this economy.”

“The party promised to crash fuel pump price to N90. This is 419, and it betrays the PDP candidate’s ignorance of how Basic Economics and the solutions Nigeria truly needs,” the statement read.

The Nigerian Army on Saturday laid to rest at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja the remains of late Maj.-Gen. Idris Alkali (Rtd), found by a team of the Army on Search and Rescue Operation.

At the funeral attended by by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai and Muslims from within and outside the Federal Capital territory, Chief Imam of Abuja National Mosque, Dr Kabir Mohammad, amid tears, commended the Nigerian Army for ensuring a thorough search which led to the recovery of the body of the deceased, who he described as a “national hero.”

Describing the situation surrounding the demise and death of Alkali as “very unfortunate,” he called on the Federal Government to look into the security situation in the country, stressing that “every Nigerian has the right to live or pass through any part of the country without being harassed or intimidated by anybody or group of people.”