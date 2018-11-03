Today’s Noisemakers: Lil Kesh, Israel Ogunseye, Korede Bello, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.
Here’s our list from today:
1. Korede Bello
2. Israel Ogunseye
Don't force yourself on anyone
— Israel Oladipupo Ogunseye (@LadiSpeaks) November 3, 2018
3. Lil Kesh
4. Alex Ekubo
5. David Adeleke
6. Genius Joker
I feel like giving out 10,000ngn to those that have had premarital sex more than 3 times this month so that they can use it to to buy scripture and beg for forgiveness from God
RT… I'll pick randomly 😁😁
— Genius Joker NG 🇳🇬 (@GeniusJokerNG) November 3, 2018
7. Oscar Romero
The best way to save money during weekends is to not go out. Don't go anywhere at all. Stay in your house. The moment you step out to receive small breeze, fiiaaammmmmm, your journey to brokeness begins.
— Oscar-Romero (@the_oscaromero) November 3, 2018
