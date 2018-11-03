Today’s Noisemakers: Lil Kesh, Israel Ogunseye, Korede Bello, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Korede Bello

2. Israel Ogunseye

3. Lil Kesh

4. Alex Ekubo

5. David Adeleke

6. Genius Joker

7. Oscar Romero

Tags: , , , ,

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Omoleye Omoruyi November 2, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Leo Dasilva, Femi Adesina on Buhari’s WAEC certificate, Gimba Kakanda, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Israel Ayide November 2, 2018

The power of youth that drove the #GrowNigeria movement

Middle of this year, I had a burnout. I lost the drive, became almost depressed and felt that everything was ...

Omoleye Omoruyi November 1, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Kasali’s superstory about a bus conductor, Lota Chukwu, Mercy Johnson, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 31, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Adegoke Pamilerin, Enekem and Olashile Abayomi’s comment about orgasm

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 31, 2018

Why Kingsley Moghalu should be Nigeria’s next President in 2019 – Diasporan Group

We wholeheartedly endorse Professor Kingsley Moghalu for President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Moghalu understands and knows what will ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 30, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Shehu Sani, Bimbo Olagunju, Max Odogwu and others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail