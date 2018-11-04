WAEC faults Presidency on reason for issuing Attestation of Result to President Buhari

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), on Saturday, disagreed with the Presidency that the body issued Attestation of Results to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, based on a sense of duty.

Debunking the statement, WAEC’s spokesman, Damianus Ojijeogu, in an interview with Punch on Saturday, said the document was issued because the President applied for it.

“We would not have given him the document if he didn’t apply. It is only Buhari or a court that can ask for the results. There is no other person. So he asked for it,” he said.

Presidential Media aide, Garba Shehu had in an opinion piece on Friday said that “the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, Friday, said the controversy concerning President Muhammadu Buhari’s school certificate is embarrassing and felt a sense of duty to produce and deliver to him a confirmation and attestation of his results, in form of a duplicate certificate.

This is a god-sent, with WAEC being a non-political entity. This should put to rest the absurd allegations by the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, brought up again and again, that he did not attend a secondary school,” he said.

Punch had also reported that Shehu, in an interview with its correspondent on Saturday, said WAEC authorities made it clear that they read about the controversy generated by the President’s missing certificate and saw the need to save the council’s integrity.

“No, the President did not apply for the documents. I made this clear in an opinion I wrote on Friday. The presentation of the documents to the President was strictly an initiative of WAEC,” he said.

“They said they read about the controversy on the pages of newspapers and saw the need to save the integrity of the council,” he added.

The body had earlier clarified same while answering questions from a number of Nigerians using its official Twitter handle, some of whom demanded to know why the President was not issued an Attestation of Result in 2015 when he last ran for office.

In a tweet posted late Friday, WAEC spelt out that only the candidate or a competent court could demand from it certificate or result, while spelling out the requirement for application of same:

“The documents for application are a letter of application, police report on lost or damaged certificate, photocopy of lost or damaged certificate, two recent passport-sized photographs of the candidate, sworn affidavit for collection of attestation of results and administrative fee of N20,000.”

It was not applied for by the owner.

What happened was that Move On Nigeria went to Ghana to ask for a record that is in Nigeria. Was the exam done in Ghana? And for the avoidance of doubt, only the candidate and a court of competent jurisdiction can ask the Council for any certificate/result.

On the issue of presenting results to the President in his office, WAEC dismissed the insinuation that the body could present certificates to wealthy individuals in their homes or offices, explaining that the case of President Buhari was done out of respect for his office

The body also clarified that the alleged discrepancies in the attestation of results issued and the statement of results from his school in Katsina presented by President Buhari in 2015 is non-existent as failed subjects are no longer captured in certificates or Attestaion of Results.

4. Subjects that a candidate had F9s are no longer captured in certificates or Attestation of Results;

5. WAEC in the five member countries do not issue a certificate twice;

6. WAEC was established on March 16, 1952. https://t.co/0p1HpLhF6N — WAEC NIGERIA (@waecnigeria) November 2, 2018