The Late 5: PDP kicks as INEC declares #OsunDecides inconclusive; INEC fixes re-run election for Thursday | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Saturday’s governorship election in Osun inconclusive.

Meanwhile. the electoral says the rerun of the Osun governorship election which it declared “inconclusive” will now hold on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected INEC’s declaration of Saturday’s governorship election in Osun as inconclusive, insisting that the process was conclusive and that its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who won a total of 254, 698 votes was in clear lead and should be immediately declared winner.

The party stated this at a media briefing in Abuja on Sunday, through its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, who said that Section 179 (2) (a)(b) of the 1999 Constitution, (as amended), was clear and very unambiguous in spelling out the conditions for returning a candidate to the office of governor of a state.

“It is obvious that having failed in their schemes to alter the final results due to the resistance of the people, the APC had to bear pressure on INEC to declare the election inconclusive so as to pave way for the perfection of their manipulative schemes, which the people of Osun state have firmly resisted so far,” the PDP said.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has said that Sen. Stella Oduah was never a part of them and were not fazed by the recent drama of returning to the People’s Democratic Party.

Chairman of the party in her local government area, Arinze Awogu, declared this position at a stakeholders meeting involving the 16 ward chairmen of the party in the council on Sunday.

“So, this is resolving that Ogbaru Local Government Area APGA treat the distinguished senator as though she never joined the party in the first place and therefore, her exit will not threaten the progress of the party in the local government,” he said.

The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, has urged oil workers to halt their planned strike over a labour dispute involving the management of and the staff.Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL)

In a statement by NNPC’s Group Public Affairs Manager, Ndu Ughamadu, in Abuja on Sunday, the GMD expressed optimism that the current dispute would be settled amicably, adding that he had directed the management to work with other stakeholders to resolve the issues raised by the leadership of the unions.

The unions are National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

Jigawa Governor, Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa State has pledged to pay the new minimum wage that is agreed upon by the tripartite committee constituted by the Federal Government.

Making the disclosure in Dutse on Sunday, Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Jigawa chapter, Malam Usman Ya’u, noted that in spite of the impasse in the committee’s meeting that led to the national leadership of the NLC giving a 14-day ultimatum which started on September 12, to the tripartite committee to finish its assignment and announce a new minimum wage.

“I am, however, glad to assure the workers in Jigawa that the state government, led by Governor Muhammadu Badaru, has expressed readiness to pay whatever is agreed upon by the committee,’’ he said.

And stories from around the world:

Germany’s interior minister said on Sunday that Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition had agreed on a way to solve a crisis over the future of Germany’s scandal-tainted spymaster that had threatened their alliance. (Reuters)

The Maldives’ opposition candidate has a sizeable lead in early counting for its contentious presidential election, local media say.

With around half the ballot boxes counted, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih reportedly has a 15% lead over the incumbent, President Abdulla Yameen. (BBC)

Macedonia’s President Gorge Ivanov has decried an agreement that would change the country’s name to end a long-standing dispute with Greece, calling on his compatriots to boycott the vote on the deal that takes place on September 30. (Al Jazeera)

Tanzania declared the whole nation was in mourning Sunday as the first dozen bodies were buried from a devastating ferry capsize on Lake Victoria that left people 224 dead. (AFP)

British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Sunday he would back a second Brexit referendum if his Labour Party votes to pursue the move, heaping pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May, whose plans for a divorce deal with the EU have hit an impasse. (Reuters)