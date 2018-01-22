The Late 5: Pence tells Israel’s Parliament that the US Embassy will be moved ahead of schedule, George Weah sworn in as Liberia’s President and other stop stories

These are the top Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has congratulated the National Coordinator of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Otunba Gani Adams, on his installation as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday, promised Nigerians that his decisions will be guided by a clear conscience, in order that progress is not hindered.

He said he will do his best to make sure things work out for the country.

In that light, he reiterated his resolve to ensure that cases of killings being carried out by suspected herdsmen in communities across the country would soon be brought under control.

A former Minister of State for Education, Prof Jerry Agada, has hinted of the heightened tension in Agatu Local Government Area, Benue, due to the influx of herdsmen and cow.

Agada said Fulani herdsmen had threatened to invade the Agatu communities with their cows, not minding the anti-open grazing law.

Gunmen have attacked Gora, Maradun Local Government, Zamfara, abducting two children of Yahaya Chado (Maradun/Bakura Federal Constituency).

The Police, Zamfara Command, confirmed it, saying three persons were killed and four others injured during the attack at about 1am on Monday.

Officials have disclosed that each player of the home-based Super Eagles will earn about $20,000 if they should win the 2018 CHAN in Morocco.

The sum is a total payment the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) earmarked to cover the players win-bonus and allowances for the ongoing tournament.

And stories from around the world…

Vice President Mike Pence on Monday told Israel‘s parliament that the US Embassy will be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem by the end of 2019, ahead of schedule.

The move, in the first ever address of a sitting American vice president to the Isreali Knesset, marked the highlight of Pence’s three-day visit to Israel celebrating President Donald Trump‘s decision last month to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Former football star, George Weah was sworn in as President of Liberia, completing the country’s first transition between democratically-elected leaders since 1944.

Weah, 51, took over from Nobel Laureate, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Wonder Woman 2 will be the first film production to officially adopt the Producers Guild of America‘s anti-sexual harassment guildlines.

The PGA issued guildlines on Friday for producers, cast, crew and, other team members to recognise and combat sexual harassment both on and off set.

CIA director, Mike Pompeo, in his first network interview, stated that Kim Jong Un is only a “handful of months” away from delivering an attack on the terrotorial US.

He said, “We’ll never know the exact nature of what’s taking place. We’ll never know the exact moment that they’re going to continue [to detonate another nuclear bomb]… But the core risk … [is that] North Korea’s nuclear weapons program is continuing to expand, advance, become more powerful, more capable, more reliable.”

Catalonia’s parliament nominated former leader Carles Puigdemont, sacked by Spain for unilaterally declaring independence, as candidate to rule the region again in a sign of defiance to Madrid and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy‘s government.

Puigdemont and his supporters say he can rule from self-imposed exile in Belgium, where he fled to in October to avoid arrest for his part in organising a banned referendum on a split from Spain and the consequent declaration of independence.

Madrid, has however, rejected this possibility and said it will challenge any attempt by him to rule remotely in the courts.