Today’s Noisemakers: Ben Bruce, Kate Henshaw, Piers Morgan, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Debonair Doctor

What happens when there’s a failed system and the concerned authorities only look away.

2. Ben Murray-Bruce

Talking about the outspoken APC Senator, Shehu Sani…

3. Aisha Yesufu

The Red Card Movement is really growing into a larger community.

It has become a community of people who want good governance and have seen that the APC and the PDP are all just a recycled community.

We hope its doesn’t end up like other social media movements like the #EndSARS that is now history.

4. Kate Henshaw

The question that comes to mind is…”what about all the committees set up to ensure fuel queues do not reappear? What about the National Assembly (although always reactionary) that kept “meeting with the NNPC chairman and Minister of State for Petroleum”?

Then, are we still going to hear words like “sabotage”?

5. Piers Morgan

Morgan is sure not happy Alexis Sanchez left Arsenal. He has been talking about it all day!!

6. Kelvin Kellman

Replying to:

