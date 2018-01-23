Endgame The Strategy Company launches #HereforDoers Campaign

Strategy Consultancy and integrated communications firm, Endgame. The Strategy company is launching #Herefordoers campaign on the 22nd of January 2018

The goal of the campaign is to share the stories of over 100 people and organizations who are taking action to change the Nigerian narrative with their talent, sweat and hard work and also to herald the official launch of the company as it kicks off operations at its main office in Abuja on Monday, 20th of January 2018.

According to the founder in a signed statement, he stated

“The world we live in is filled with many problems waiting to be solved. Most people complain and talk about these problems, but a certain breed of people roll up their sleeves to work towards solving these problems. They not only see opportunity where others see challenges, they understand that tomorrow is shaped by the actions of today so they take action. They Do. They Do.

We believe that the world needs to know more about the amazing work that these people are doing to shape the future because when they do they will listen to them and in return more opportunities will open up that will enable them to succeed.

We are also launching this campaign because it fits into the company’s goal of existence which is to help doers succeed. ” – Century. E. Favour

Throughout the duration of the campaign, selected Founders, and Entrepreneurs will be invited for a filming session where Endgame. The Strategy Company Communication’s team will work with them to build a 1 to 3 minutes short narrative of their venture, these narratives will have the capacity of capturing the attention of their target audience. Participating in the campaign is free and invite only.

Endgame. The Strategy company was founded by business and communication strategy expert Century E. Favour with a focus on helping entrepreneurs, startups and organizations build a better future across key industries in Nigeria.

The founder has acquired over 10 years in experience across film, media, technology and communications working directly and indirectly on projects for brands like Diageo, FiBank, UNICEF, JCI Nigeria, The Sun Newspaper, Hospitals for humanity(Hfh), MIND, PIND, NLNG, FRSC among many. Speaking more about the company’s mission in a signed statement, he stated

“ Endgame is here for Doers. They are the entrepreneurs, founders, startups, government officials, NGOs, companies, people and organizations that take actions that solve problems affecting our society. We provide Strategy consultancy and Integrated Communications service with a strong focus on delivering results for this breed of people. We enable them to succeed in achieving whatever objectives that they set their sight on because we understand that if they succeed, we all succeed. We are here for those who take actions that shape the future, Who Do ”. – Century. E. Favour

The company’s services include business, communication and political strategy consultancy, Advertising and marketing, Media relations and Branding (Design). To increase the efficacy of achieving its mission, the company is set to launch its products Jumpstart, Loudspeaker, Growth, Content, Datr and Win to help people and organisations perform optimally and succeed in achieving their set objectives to shape a better future for all.

Watch Campaign launch Video :

