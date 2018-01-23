[The Injustice Blog] Why are Fulani herdsmen targeting Olu Falae?

The Sunday attack on Chief Olu Falae’s farm has brought to four the number of direct attacks this man has suffered in the hands of rampaging Fulani herdsmen since 2015. In the year 2015 he was kidnapped by suspected Fulani herdsmen that were later apprehended on his Ilado farm in Akure, in the year 2016 Fulani herdsmen attacked his farms and destroyed cash crops worth millions of Naira, he wrote a letter to the Inspector General of Police to protest this act, in the year 2017 the same act was repeated by Fulani herdsmen and all these happened in broad day light.

Officers of Ondo state Police command were mobilized to the farm, rather than run away, the herdsmen confronted the Police officers in a shoot out and one officer was injured. These same herdsmen had to come back in a more daring manner to set fire on his 10 hectares farm on Sunday January 21, 2018.

According to news report and Chief Falae himself, the attackers didn’t steal anything from his farm or graze their animals, they simply showed up, set the farm ablaze, and left. He claimed they did this so that fresh green grass can sprout for their herds to feed on. Whatever their motives, the actions of these Fulani herdsmen has reached a level for a thorough investigation into these acts by security agencies. Ondo State has been largely spared the scourge of herdsmen attack, which is why the repeated attacks on Chief Olu Falae’s farms stick out so sorely.

What is the relationship between the former SGF Olu Falae and the herdsmen that his farm has become their constant target from 2015 till date. Could this be as a result of his stand and the stand of Afenifere socio-political group of which he is a leader in the South West on issues of national importance as it relates to Fulani herdsmen? The Sunday attack has revealed another angle as to how personal the attacks has evolved.

The suspected herdsmen came without their herds of cattle, they simply came as arsonists. These should be investigated by relevant security agencies.