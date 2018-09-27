The Big 5: #OsunDecides- You’re on your own – SDP tells Omisore; We’ve handed over the election to God – PDP | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed confidence that its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke will emerge victorious in Thursday’s governorship re-run election.

The party’s National Vice-Chairman (South-West), Eddy Olafeso, who stated this while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, said the “PDP is not bothered because our people are resolute. And they are desirous in ensuring that the victory denied us on Saturday will eventually be ours.”

“We met with the leaders but victory is in the hands of God… even if people play around, God will not play around. He’ll determine the outcome of the election,” he said.

The National Leadership of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), says it has no hands in the alliance between its governorship candidate, Iyiola Omisore and the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of Thursday’s supplementary election in Osun.

SDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Alfa Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday said, “The SDP will like to make it categorically clear that the national leadership of the party was not part of the recent developments involving our party’s gubernatorial candidate, Senator Iyiola Omisore of Osun State, and the conclusions arrived at.

Confirming the development, National Chairman of the party, Chief Olu Falae who spoke to Channels Television said“All I want to say is that, as the National Chairman, I was not consulted. Therefore, I am not a party to his (Omisore’s) decision. That is all I intend to say; not a word more.” Falae said.

Sokoto Governor and Presidential Aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Aminu Tambuwal, has said he is comfortable with any venue, his party chooses for its forthcoming National Convention as long as it satisfies the needs of aspirants and delegates.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives who disclosed this while speaking with journalists after a meeting with leaders of the PDP in Minna, Niger, said that as aspirants, they are only consulted for our input, not to insist on where the party will host the event.

“The decision of the venue of the convention is for the party and its organ to take, even if they choose Minna if they have the facilities, there is nothing bad about it,” the governor said.

The Government of Imo has appealed the judgment of an Owerri High Court which nullified the impeachment of Prince Eze Madumere as Deputy governor of the state.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Rochas Okorocha, Sam Onwuemeodo, who made this known in a statement, said the defendants had filed separate appeals and a motion of stay of execution after reviewing the judgment.

“The judgment on the impeachment of Prince Eze Madumere was delivered on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. We had withheld reaction because we needed to read it and acquaint ourselves with its crux.

We have read it, and the crux of the judgment delivered by Hon Justice B.C. Iheka is that the Chief Judge of the state constituted the seven-man investigative panel outside the seven days approved by law,” Onwuemeodo said.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved 64.2 million dollars for power supply project to communities within Escravos area of Delta.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu who disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the weekly FEC meeting, said that previously, the Escravos Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) was stopped because communities raised concerns over moving 50 per cent of gas required when the immediate community did not have power supply.

“We believe that with this power will be provided to the immediate communities for a period of four-five years and it will become a permanent structure,” the Minister explained.

And stories from around the world:

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he wanted a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the clearest expression yet of his administration’s support for such an outcome. (Reuters)

Security forces in the Maldives have promised to uphold results of a contentious presidential election amid opposition fears that defeated President Abdulla Yameen was seeking to extend his rule. (Al Jazeera)

US President Donald Trump hinted Wednesday at a military response to Venezuela, vowing to take action against the leftist-ruled country whose economy has gone into a tailspin. (AFP)

British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Wednesday Labour would vote against a Brexit deal based on Theresa May’s proposals, the strongest warning yet to a prime minister whose plan to leave the European Union is hanging by a thread. (Reuters)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has agreed to provide a bigger, faster bailout to Argentina than initially planned in an effort to restore market confidence in the country. (BBC)

The US First Lady Melania Trump has announced that she will be visiting Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt on her solo tour of the continent in October.

She called them “four beautiful and very different countries” when talking about the details at a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. (BBC)