The Late 5: Presidency confirms deaths at Buhari’s campaign rally in Taraba; PDP deceiving US, UK, EU – El-Rufai | Other top stories

Court to force Obanikoro to appear at Fayose’s trial

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday ordered Musiliu Obanikoro, a former minister of state for defence, to appear in court on March 18 saying he would be compelled if he failed to obey. Obanikoro’s appearance would be for the continuation of his cross examination in the trial of the immediate past governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose who is facing charges of N6.9 billion fraud.

Judge Mojisola Olatoregun made the order at the resumed trial of Fayose, following the absence of Mr Obanikoro, the former Minister of State for Defence.

PDP deceiving US, UK, EU – El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna has said that the Peoples Democratic Party which is aware of its imminent defeat has changed strategy by deceiving countries that are usually friendly towards Nigeria. El-Rufai said this in an interview on Channels Television today while attempting to clarify his controversial statement about ”killing foreigners who interfere with the forthcoming elections.”

Presidency confirms deaths at Buhari’s campaign rally in Taraba

According to Premium Times, at least three people are reported dead after a stampede at a campaign rally by President Buhari and his party, APC. The rally was held at the Jolly Nyame Stadium in Taraba State. A statement by President Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, noted that Mr Buhari “expressed profound sadness over of loss of lives at the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Campaign Rally in Jalingo, Taraba State on Thursday.”

Court orders arrest of former spy chief Ayo Oke, Wife

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday issued a bench warrant for the arrest and production in court of a former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Ayo oke, and his wife, Folashade. The accused were charged before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on counts of money laundering, fraud, concealment of crime proceeds and criminal breach of trust.

319 PVCs burnt in Abia fire – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abia has said that only 319 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were burnt in Monday’s fire at the commission’s office at Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of the state. Godfrey Achibie, Head, Voter Education and Publicity of the commission, confirmed the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Thursday.