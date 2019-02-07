Today’s Noisemakers: Lady Donli, Osi Suave, and #JusticeForRapeInNigeria

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

The ones we saw today is focused on the hashtag #JusticeForRapeInNigeria, an activism that has emerged following the release of Don Chima George and Razak Oluwaseun Oke from prison after they were imprisoned for rape.

Nigerian Justice system does not exist and if it does, it hates women. — Z. (@LadyDonli) February 7, 2019

Two boys- Chima George and Segun Razak were arrested for drugging and raping a 23 year old girl in Lagos, Nigeria. Can you please follow this story to make sure that justice is served? #JusticeForRapeInNigeria @CNNAfrica @BBCAfrica — Fisayo Longe (@FisayoLonge) February 7, 2019

Razaq and Don Chima. You will not get away with it. We will not forget. Will will keep it in mind regardless. You are evil and justice must prevail. #JusticeForRapeInNigeria — מַלכָּה (@ladytiffs_) February 7, 2019

Nigeria might easily be the rape capital of the world, but we never know because the system is rigged, victims get victimized further, and rapists are protected with purchased freedom. That’s why many cases stay unreported and criminals thrive. #JusticeForRapeInNigeria — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) February 7, 2019

Funny part of this whole thing is people responding with Falz’s Child of the World when he’s called out for his bias. Abi didn’t that her rapist uncle go scot-free there too? Your fave will not come on #JusticeForRapeInNigeria because the victim hasn’t become a runsgirl yet. — ADAKU (@adakanma) February 7, 2019

We need victims to know that the police won’t sweep their cases under a rock. We need rapists to know that we have no place for them in our society, no matter how rich their daddies and mummies are. What we have right now is a failed justice system.#JusticeForRapeInNigeria — Sugar, Spice And A Cup Of Rice (@Sarcasm_by_me) February 7, 2019

The Law must protect the victim and make her abusers face the full extent of the law#JusticeForRapeInNigeria — Osikhena Dirisu (@Osi_Suave) February 7, 2019