The Late 5: Suspected herdsmen kill 16 in fresh Benue attack; Court terminates charges against Alex Badeh | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Suspected herdsmen kill 16 in fresh Benue attack

According to Punch, sixteen people were killed in a fresh attack on three communities in the Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State by suspected herdsmen. The suspected herdsmen, who were said to have invaded the communities on Saturday, shot indiscriminately and killed 16 people. The Chairman of Gwer West Local Government, Francis Ayagan, confirmed the attack

Court terminates charges against Alex Badeh

An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Monday terminated the charges filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the late former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh. Badeh was killed by gunmen last year when returning from his farm in Nasarawa.

The court presided over by Okon Abang in its judgement found Iyalikam Nigeria Limited, the company which is standing trial with Badeh, guilty of the charges.

It ordered that all properties of the company in line with the 10-count amended charge be forfeited to the federal government through the EFCC.

Court nullifies candidature of PDP gubernatorial candidate in Kano

A federal high court in Kano on Monday nullified the primary election that led to emergence of PDP gubernatorial candidate in Kano, Abba Yusuf. The judge, Lewis Allagoa, ruled that the PDP did not conduct governorship primary election in Kano, and declared the candidature of Mr Yusuf null and void.

PDP holds caucus meeting ahead of gubernatorial polls

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is currently holding an Expanded Caucus meeting at its national secretariat, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja. The meeting according to informed sources is intended to review the party’s strength as well as devise strategies to ensure victory for its governorship candidates at the polls.

Ohanaeze endorses APC guber candidate Sanwo-Olu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos has endorsed the All Progressives Congress, APC governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the 9 March election. The endorsement was announced at the group’s town hall meeting in Lagos on Sunday, with Ohanaeze Lagos State leader, Solomon Ogbonna, stating that members have concluded plans to cast their votes for Sanwo-Olu.