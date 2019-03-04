The Juice returns to NdaniTV with a new host

NdaniTV is set to premiere a brand new season of The Juice, its flagship talk show that has hosted some of the biggest celebrities in Africa. The show will be coming back for a 4th season, with TV girl Bolanle Olukanni as host.

Bolanle Olukanni is a seasoned TV host and presenter who has hosted shows like EbonyLifeTV’s Moments with Mo and Project Fame West Africa, and you can definitely count on her to get all the juice on your favorite celebrities and more this season.

NdaniTV’s The Juice is powered by GTBank.