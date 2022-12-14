The Macallan Partners Mai Atafo as ATAFO Showcases New Fashion Collection – The Atelier

LAGOS | NIGERIA: The Macallan, world’s most prestigious, single malt Scotch whisky, collaborated with Mai Atafo creative director of ATAFO as the brand showcases its Spring/Summer 23 collection ‘The Atelier’ and celebrates 12 years of industry relevance. The partnership, which is a nod to The Macallan’s competence in curating meaningful and bespoke experiences for ultra-high net worth individuals, was held at The Podium Lekki, Lagos, on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Omowunmi Akinnifesi, Uti Nwachukwu, Sharon Ooja, Ric Hassani, Mimi Onalaja, Ini Dima-Okojie were some of the celebrities at the exclusive show that had four collections of over 80 outfits displayed by 68 models on the runway.

Drawing from its ultra-prestige, exceptional quality and character, The Macallan’s collaboration within the fashion industry also emphasises its value for seasoned craftsmanship, unparalleled creativity, innovation, and sustainability, qualities the ATAFO brand has consistently displayed.

In celebration of 12 years of industry significance for the ATAFO brand and the introduction of a new collection, Mai Atafo, creative director of ATAFO and a brand influencer for The Macallan, unveiled his latest collection in all its sartorial elegance, clean lines, and innovative yet functional designs. After a three-year hiatus from the runway, Atafo’s latest collection – The Atelier – reflects the brand’s continued relevance and evolution over time.

As part of its commitment to celebrating mastery and adding value to consumer engagement, The Macallan and ATAFO jointly curated the fashion show pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation. Abayomi Ajao, Edrington’s Customer Marketing Manager, West & North Africa, commented on the event. He said, “The Macallan is renowned as the world’s leading single malt whiskies and globally celebrated for its unique taste and style, methods and craftsmanship. For almost 200 years, The Macallan has maintained an outstanding quality and distinctive character. This legacy and reputation form the motivation for our collaboration with the highly respected Nigerian designer, Mai Atafo.

The Macallan recognises Nigeria’s vibrant fashion industry that is characterised by colour and beautiful expressions and this partnership is another investment in the exceptional talents within the industry .”

“Nigeria’s fashion symbolises craftsmanship and nothing could inspire you more than The Macallan. Mai Atafo and Macallan’s partnership is Mastery at its finest! Thanks to Mai for his impeccable art of giving expression to our feelings with style and fashion. While Macallan adds style and luxury to our taste and nights,” Ioannis Simos, Premium Spirit & HoReCa Director, Coca-Cola Hellenic, commented during the show.

‘The Atelier’ collection pieces though stylish, remained functional, elevated, and structured, easily adaptable to individual styles. The designs echoed the distinctly robust and characterful ‘new make’ of The Macallan spirit; its captured design elements from over the last decade in new and inventive ways pleasantly reflected The Macallan’s rich legacy.

Speaking on the launch of his new collection, Mai Atafo shared, “The Atelier is a statement of passion, grit, and growth. I got into fashion out of a love of clothes, and now that love has evolved into a desire to create an experience people can wear and live. Atafo has had many challenges, but we have grown through them to become this exquisite brand changing the face of fashion globally, and we are delighted to have an iconic brand like The Macallan here today to support our growth.”

The Macallan has had a rich history of investing in Nigeria’s high art and food industries by supporting various art exhibitions and local culinary experiences in the country.