The Media Blog: Arise TV Presenter Rufai Oseni Criticizes NBC for Inaction Over NTA’s Broadcast of Binani’s ‘Illegal’ Acceptance Speech

Arise TV presenter, Rufai Oseni, has taken to his Twitter handle to demand that the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) take action against the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) for airing the ‘illegal’ acceptance speech of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in Adamawa State, Aishatu Dahiru, popularly known as Binani.

Rufai expressed his disappointment with the NBC for failing to sanction NTA, which he accused of broadcasting an “illegal acceptance speech.” In his tweet on Tuesday, Rufai questioned why the NBC had not fined the state broadcaster for its actions.

He tweeted, “A state broadcaster took an illegal acceptance speech, and the NBC hasn’t fined them or petitioned them.”

He further doubled down on his stance on Wednesday, tweeting, “It would be on record that the state broadcaster took an illegal acceptance speech live of an election nullified by INEC, and hours after NBC has not fined the broadcaster, yet they gag other media. Welcome to Nigeria!”

The NBC, which is responsible for regulating and controlling the broadcast media in Nigeria, recently fined Channels Television N5 million for violating its broadcasting code. The fine was communicated to Channels in a letter signed by the Director-General, Balarabe Ilelah, on 27 March.

The NBC accused Channels of violating some sections of its broadcasting code during a programme with the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Rufai is not the only one calling for the NBC to take action against NTA for broadcasting Binani’s speech. Many Nigerians on social media have also called for the NBC to sanction NTA for its role in the matter.

Under the military, media organisations used to be sanctioned in the aftermath of failed coups in which they had participated by announcing a change of regime leader.



I expect NBC to announce sanctions on NTA and other media that joined the failed APC-INEC Adamawa civilian coup. — 'Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) April 16, 2023

Now that INEC has officially declared PDP as the winner of Adamawa State Governorship Election. When will NBC sanction NTA for that Binani illegal Acceptance Speach? Or has FAKE NEWS now been officially approved by NBC as a Broadcast CODE? — I.J.E❤️💙 (@reliance_ng) April 19, 2023

NBC must get to work. NBC must sanction @NTANewsNow following Binani’s acceptance speech. NBC must stop favoritism and partiality and biased attitude. — Nelson Daramola (@DaramolaNelson) April 19, 2023