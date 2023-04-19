Chicago police arrest man for allegedly robbing same store 11 times

Here’s some crazy news out of Chicago, USA today!

According to police, a man named Donte Elbert has been arrested for robbing the same retail store a whopping 11 times over the course of the past five months. Yep, you read that right – eleven times!

Apparently, Elbert was caught trying to make a run for it without paying for his merchandise, and that’s when police swooped in and made the arrest. Personnel at the store finally had enough and signed formal complaints against him, which led to his capture.

But get this – Elbert didn’t just stick to one store. He allegedly hit up another location on the same block and stole some goods there too. What a bold move!

The charges he’s facing are no joke either. He’s got nine felony counts of retail theft for items under $300, three felony counts of retail theft for items over $300, and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing.

There’s no word yet on whether he’s connected to any other thefts in the area, but Chicago detectives are on the case.