The Media Blog: If there was an AMVCA category for Gen Z influencers only, these would be the guys

In 2020, the world came to a standstill when the COVID-19 pandemic hit; a worldwide lockdown was enforced, and masks and gloves became compulsory pieces of attire. The world was in mourning and melancholy so it wasn’t unusual when people took to the internet to find and spread joy.

One of the social media platforms that soared into popularity during this period was TikTok as young adults also known as GenZ (born between 1997- 2013 ) began creating content and posting on the platform, some of the content included re-enacting hilarious past events or cosplaying certain societal characters in comedic ways or just posting videos of day to day activities serving as a form of escapism and bringing solace to both viewers and creators.

With increasing engagement garnered via their consistent output of fun and relatable content, it is not surprising that most young adults have learned to turn content production into a viable source of income.

Here are some of the popular Nigerian TikTok influencers who are currently at the forefront of content creation.

Enioluwa Adeoluwa

Popularly known as Enioluwa, Eni, or lipgloss boy, the talented young creator is a writer, media, and communications specialist, art director, and public speaker. His use of situational comedy paired with his enthusiasm for progressive fashion and beauty that attacks the mainstream notion is feminine alone brought him into the public eye. Enioluwa is also a very smart, creative, and talented individual who graduated with a first-class degree honor at age 19, he is currently a brand ambassador for brands like Crocs and also a European Union- Africa Brand Ambassador.

Layi Wasabi

Layi, whose real name is Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola came into the limelight due to the unique style of his comedic videos; using witty and relatable while employing different comedic techniques such as the use of POV, physical comedy, and mimick of characters.

Beryl.ama

Anozie Chiamaka Faith, popularly known as Beryl.ama on TikTok is a comedienne, entrepreneur, and social media influencer with 2 million TikTok followers.

She graduated from Babcock University and mostly gives her content while wearing wrappers. Beryl is also a hairdresser who runs her own business while accepting promotional offers from other brands.

Berby_Picxy

Maduakor Chisom Faustina is a TikTok-verified Nigerian content creator with 5.6 million followers. Can you believe this girl is still so young?? She’s just 20. She is an Igbo content creator, dancer, model, and Instagram brand influencer whose videos have garnered her followers, making her one of the most popular Nigerian TikTok influencers.

Jenni Frank

Born Onyekwelu Jennifer Ebere, this 22-year-old has beauty, talent, and a large fan base. She has been crowned the queen of motion challenge as she rose to fame because of that. Jenni is a brand influencer, content creator, and a very active TikToker with 3.7 million TikTok followers.

Jenni also promotes artists’ songs on her page.

Beauty Goddess

John Merry is a beautiful dancer, and influencer who has won hearts with her dance challenges and style so much so that she was named the favorite influencer of 2021 by Pulse.

Gilmore

Popularly known for his school-related content, Eliezer Paul-Gindiri is a dynamic young creator who continues to provide premium entertainment for us with his accurate mimics of societal characters especially in academia.

Rodney

Rodney Odinakachi Umeh is a TikTok royalty and arguably one of the most popular Nigerian TikTok influencers as he gives out relatable content. He has multiple numerous characters in his TikTok skits such as a charger, an ant, or even a girl.

Samuelbanks

Samuel Banks creates rich, fun, and enjoyable content for his audience. Effectively catering to a number of people who enjoy cosplays and parodies.

Fineboi Dara

Using music and his looks to create everyday lifestyle content with caricatures and skits, the young influencer is organically building his platform with consistency.