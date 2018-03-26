Today’s talk show landscape in Nigeria is largely dominated by women, carbon-dated to Funmi Iyanda’s New Dawn with Funmi on the broadcast network of the NTA. Is there something about women and talk shows? Is it a gender thing? I don’t know. But women certainly bring the spice to reality TV, that much is true. So much so that celebrity blogger Linda Ikeji has allotted a sizeable chunk of LITV’s programming to female hosts, from reality TV to talk shows and documentary. We might have to make space for one more if Tchidi Chikere’s ”The Pink Room” has anything to say about this.

The Pink Room, the forthcoming, all-female reality talk show from high-profile director Tchidi Chikere, is not up to scratch. Its existence alone, by way of its trailer, is an imminent threat to us all. Like, Armageddon-levels of threat to the human race. Lazy and surprisingly disappointing (considering Chikere’s pedigree in Nigerian cinema), The Pink Room recruits ex-Big Brother Naija housemates Ese Eriata and Uriel Oputa for the mission, joined by a sprinkling of decent Nollywood fame in Anita Joseph, Bidemi Kosoko, Nichole Banna, and Vida Modelo.

Their ammunition for mass destruction skirts around the banal topics of love and relationships. And also the occasional discussion about body odour. These women are going for full-on annihilation, and we only have to prepare ourselves and pray we survive the onslaught when it hits.