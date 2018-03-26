[The Church Blog] It’s Easter Week and #EasterTakeAwaySeries is our gift to you

In several Christian circles, the week beginning with before Easter, beginning with Palm Sunday and ending on Holy Saturday, which is the day before Easter Sunday is referred to as the Holy Week. But, for the purpose of inclusivity and to ensure that we are passing the right message, we’d just attribute it to the Easter week.

Unlike many other holidays in the year, the Easter period is one that carries a deep meaning to the Christian community. The reason behind that is not far-fetched. The birth of the church and consequentially, church culture would not have been possible if the events surrounding the death, burial and resurrection of Christ had not occurred.

The series will run throughout this week and counts as part of our commitment to the church culture, especially in Nigeria. The series will feature short pieces, long essays, behind the scene stories, Biblical motivation, stories and resources that reinforce the essence of the faith and hope that we so dearly cherish.

Several communities celebrate this season in several ways but we believe it’s one that should be done with introspect to the foundations of the Christian faith.

Do join us and like they say in faith-based societies, your life will not remain the same again.