Yardsale Nigeria hosts its next edition at Sweet Kiwi

Yardsale Nigeria is here again!

The Yardsale Nigeria event will hold at Sweet Kiwi, Lekki on the 7th and 8th of April, 2018. Everyone is invited to come shop for fashionable pieces at great prices. Amazing clothing and accessories are being sold off to raise money for the Federal Nigerian Society for the Blind. They work on rehabilitating and training adolescents and adults who lose their sight along the course of their life due to disease and accidents.

Yardsale Nigeria was founded by Elizabeth Osho who is the founder of SoMe Solutions and her partner Funke Babs. Yardsale Nigeria is a charity event that raises funds for charity through selling clothes of various clothing brands and celebrities.

Come and get styled with outfits from your best celebrities and designer brands. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity to get the best clothes, shoes, bags and accessories at affordable prices.

Brands to shop: Lady Biba, Black Opal Nigeria, Sweet Kiwi and That Good Tapioca.

Media partners: YNaija, Exquisite magazine, BusinessDay The real gist, Schick and Bellanaija style.

Join us!

Date: 7th and 8th of April, 2018

Venue: Sweet Kiwi, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, Lekki

Time: 12pm